Warzone stream sniper trolls NICKMERCS, Tfue & more with animal noises - Dexerto

A stream sniper has been hilariously trolling Warzone streamers by playing animal noises through death comms, leaving them utterly baffled.
Stream sniping can often be one of the biggest sources of frustration for content creators, as they die to players hunting them down that know their exact location at all times.
That said, it can also be used for good. These days, it’s not uncommon to see top Warzone streamers being brought loot, weapons and money by stream snipers. Perhaps this isn’t exactly allowed, but it must be much nicer than simply being hunted down 24/7.
Normally, when a stream sniper is killed by their favored streamer, you’ll hear them profess their love for said creator or simply an “Oh my god, it was him!” But this Warzone player took a slightly different approach.
You see this army comin’ at you in Verdansk, what you doin? pic.twitter.com/qsML5vAiHz
— FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) November 6, 2020
Rather than be overjoyed at finding their favorite streamers, Reddit’s BrunoJohn117 decided to really make their mark — by playing animal noises.
Targeting top names such as Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney and Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar, BrunoJohn had an array of animal noises on deck to throw them off their game.
As you can see from the clip below, it makes them laugh but also leaves them utterly perplexed. While Nick loves the creativity, Tfue actually can’t believe it and is clearly shocked. “I killed a guy, bro,” he tells his teammate. “It was a horse, it wasn’t even a human.”
I got into a bunch of streamer’s games in Warzone and played animal sounds. from r/CODWarzone
As far as stream snipers go, this has definitely got to be one of the most interesting yet. We don’t know how we would react to dolphin noises flying over the mic after getting a kill, let alone if it happens in front of tens of thousands of people.
Now, we’ll all be watching these streamers with open ears, waiting to see if BrunoJohn pulls out the animal noises again.