JGOD’s overlooked Warzone AR loadout rivals the XM4 after Season 3 changes

JGOD is always good for spotting under-the-radar Warzone builds and this overlooked Cold War AR could give the XM4 a run for its money after the big Season 3 weapon balance update.

Classified Arms completely shook up the game when it comes to Warzone.

From a total table-flip on Sniper Rifles to the gradual replacement of some long-time favorites, the Warzone meta has seen a spot of turbulence ever since the update.

Thankfully, any player who was lost in the tides of chaos now has a big lighthouse to swim home to in the form of JGOD’s updated best loadouts list for Season 3.

JGOD’s Warzone AR loadout that rivals the XM4 in Season 3

In his Top 10 loadouts video, the BR guru explains that the Vargo 52 is the perfect alternative for players who want the XM4’s TTK without its recoil.

He specifically notes that the first few shots are not as hard to control, meaning that anyone who has struggled to keep their shot straight could be in for a huge upgrade here.

“I would definitely unlock it if you enjoy the XM4, or if you want to enjoy the XM4 and the initial kick is a little too strong for you. I know a lot of players on console have mentioned this,” he said.

As for the specifics, all of the attachments will be familiar enough. There’s nothing here that’s going to cause a major stir, and as always, the Optic is up to personal preference.

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 18.6″ Task Force

18.6″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

These are pretty much the default options for most Cold War weapons, and with the CW AK falling out of favor with some players, the Vargo slots in nicely to replace it as a third AR option from the XM4 and the STG-44.

If this one doesn’t do the trick but you’re still looking to change things up, maybe check out WhosImmortal’s list of weapons with the fastest TTK in Warzone.