JGOD shows off new Warzone Welgun loadout that’s “better than the MP40”

Warzone guru JGOD has revealed the best loadout for the new Welgun SMG in Season 1 Reloaded, claiming that it’s “better than the MP40”.

Warzone Pacific’s Season 1 Reloaded update has finally arrived and it’s safe to say the patch has shaken up the meta. Alongside a variety of important bug fixes, a brand new weapon was added to the game in the form of the Welgun.

The pint-sized SMG hasn’t been in Caldera for long but it’s already building up a reputation for its lethal TTK and impressive mobility.

While the MP40 remains the most popular weapon in the game, JGOD believes a specific Welgun build has the potential to take over as the top SMG setup.

Luckily, he’s outlined exactly what attachments you’ll need to maximize the Welgun’s strengths and dominate your matches with the new weapon.

JGOD’s Welgun Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: 120mm Gawain Short

120mm Gawain Short Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Gawain Skeletal

Gawain Skeletal Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 9mm 64 Round Mags

9mm 64 Round Mags Ammo Type: Incendiary

Incendiary Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Proficiency: Frenzy

Frenzy Kit: Quick

JGOD’s build above focuses on enhancing the Welgun’s overall damage output by increasing the SMG’s fire rate and bullet velocity.

He achieves this by combining the fire rate of the 120mm Gawain Short and the bullet velocity of the 9mm 64 Round Mags.

Not only that, the addition of the Quick perk allows you to rush enemies aggressively and take them down in a matter of seconds with the Incendiary ammo.

Finishing off the loadout with the Taped Grip and m1941 Hand Stop will ensure you always land your shots and give the weapon an extra level of stability.

Comparing the Welgun to the meta MP40, JGOD has revealed that the build above does have an overall faster TTK. However, it relies on you hitting chest shots consistently to maximize the gun’s damage.

So, if you’re looking for another mobile SMG that packs a punch, it may be time to pick up the Welgun and start leveling it up on Caldera.

Remember, to unlock the new weapon you will have to complete a challenge, so check out our guide if you haven’t got your hands on it yet.