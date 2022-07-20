JGOD reveals forgotten Cold War AR that still dominates in Warzone

Alex Garton . 1 hour ago

The NZ-41 and Cooper Carbine are dominating the Warzone AR meta, but JGOD has revealed an underused Cold War alternative that’s a “laser” at long range.

When it comes to the AR meta in Season 4, the NZ-41 and Cooper Carbine have stood out as the two strongest two weapons.

Although both guns are a solid choice, their popularity means a lot of players overlook the other options and often disregard them completely.

However, with so many weapons in Warzone’s arsenal, there are bound to be some gems hiding in plain sight.

Of course, if there’s one person that can find them, it’s Warzone expert JGOD and he’s done exactly that in his recent video, showcasing an underused Cold War AR that still dominates in Season 4.

Treyarch/Activision The Krig 6 has a 0.9% pick rate in Season 4.

Best Krig 6 loadout in Warzone Season 4

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 15″ CMV Mil-Spec

15″ CMV Mil-Spec Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: STANAG 60 Rnd

For a long time in Warzone, the Krig was considered one of the best ARs in the game but following the release of Vanguard, it slowly fell out of the meta.

Well, in JGOD’s recent video, he showcases that the OG Cold War weapon still packs a punch and can perform well if built correctly.

Dropping an impressive 15 kills with the Krig, the Warzone guru’s loadout is built to perform at long range and “laser” beam enemies from a distance.

While the Krig has never had the best TTK, its minimal recoil is unmatched, making it incredibly easy to land every single shot on an opponent.

JGOD pairs the Krig with the Sten, another underrated weapon that shreds opponents at close-quarters. This formidable setup is perfect for both Rebirth Island and Caldera, so don’t be afraid to test it out in your games.

While the Krig may fall short when compared to the NZ-41 and Cooper Carbine, it’s ideal for players that struggle to control kickback.

So, if you want a more reliable AR that’s significantly easier to use than the current meta options, this is the class for you.