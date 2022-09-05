JGOD reveals best loadouts for World Series of Warzone

The World Series of Warzone is right around the corner, and JGOD revealed the best loadouts for the battle royale’s biggest tournament.

The second annual World Series of Warzone features 40 teams from NA & EU, competing for $300,000. 20 trios earn their spot through qualification, and the other 20 teams receive direct invites.

Cheating scandals and technical difficulties made qualifying a nightmare. Fortunately, after a delay, the Finals are set for September 7-8.

127 primary weapons in Warzone, spanning three different CoD games, makes it overwhelming to choose a loadout with so much money on the line.

However, Warzone expert JGOD narrowed it down to six weapons, perfect for WSOW or any competitive lobby.

JGOD reveals six best competitive Warzone loadouts

Activision The World Series of Warzone finals begin on September 7.

JGOD revealed the 10 best Warzone loadouts, featuring six weapons perfect for using with $300,000 on the line.

The YouTuber argued, “This is what people will use when they are competing head to head in the most competitive lobbies in World Series of Warzone.”

All six weapons can be interchanged with the common theme of having one short-range and long-range weapon at all times.

Here are the recommended loadouts.

Armaguerra

Treyarch/Activision The Armaguerra 43 is one of the best SMGs in Warzone.

JGOD claimed the Armaguerra 43 is “the ultimate sniper support weapon” because it is versatile in close to medium-range engagements.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Boti 570mm Precisione

Optic: Slate reflector

Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeltal

Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Mags

Ammunition: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Perk 1: Sleight of Hand

Perk 2: Quick

3-Line Rifle

Activision The 3-Line Rifle is currently Warzone’s most popular sniper.

Snipers received a massive buff in Season 5, and the 3-Line Rifle ranks as the most popular.

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Barrel: Kovalevskaya 820mm R1N

Optic: 1913 Variable 4-8x

Stock: ZAC Custom MZ

Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Magazine: 30-06 20 Round Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Silent Focus

Perk 2: On-Hand

H4 Blixen

Activision The H4 Blixen is one of the best SMGs in Warzone despite recent nerfs.

The Blixen was nerfed in Season 5, and JGOD claimed the weapon takes more skill to use now. However, it is still a meta weapon and an easy choice for competitive matches.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Jonsson 9″ RMK

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

Ammunition: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Perk 1: Fleet

Perk 2: Quick

Automaton

Treyarch/Activision The Automaton is deadly in medium range skirmishes.

The fast-firing Vanguard AR avoided any nerfs in the most recent wave of balance changes. The Automaton remains a top pick for competitive Warzone players.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: ZAC 600m BFA

Optic: M38/Slate 2 5x Custom

Stock: Anastasia Padded

Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Magazine: 5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Mag

Ammunition: Lenghthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2: On-Hand

PPSh

Treyarch/Activision The PPSh is an underrated Warzone SMG.

The PPSh shot up the popularity rankings in Season 5 and is currently the second most popular SMG. Its excellent recoil makes the SMG viable hip-fire or ADS, resulting in a deadly close-range option.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Kovlevskaya 230mm B03P

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeltal

Magazine: Nambu 71 Round Mags

Ammunition: Subsonic

Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Quick

UGM 8

Treyarch/Activision The UGM 8 LMG thrives at eliminating opponents at long-range.

LMGS are few and far between in Warzone’s meta, but the UGM 8 packs a punch, and its large magazine is perfect for trios or quads matches.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: Bernard XL214 736mm

Optic: M38/Slate 2 5x Custom

Stock: Mercier WT Ancre

Underbarrel: M1930 Stife Angled

Magazine: 6.5 mm Sakura 125 Round

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2: On-Hand

If you struggle to compete at the highest level in Warzone, give these loadouts a try and take your game to the next level.