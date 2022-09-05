JGOD reveals best loadouts for World Series of Warzone

The World Series of Warzone is right around the corner, and JGOD revealed the best loadouts for the battle royale’s biggest tournament.
The second annual World Series of Warzone features 40 teams from NA & EU, competing for $300,000. 20 trios earn their spot through qualification, and the other 20 teams receive direct invites.
Cheating scandals and technical difficulties made qualifying a nightmare. Fortunately, after a delay, the Finals are set for September 7-8.
127 primary weapons in Warzone, spanning three different CoD games, makes it overwhelming to choose a loadout with so much money on the line.
However, Warzone expert JGOD narrowed it down to six weapons, perfect for WSOW or any competitive lobby.
JGOD reveals six best competitive Warzone loadouts
JGOD revealed the 10 best Warzone loadouts, featuring six weapons perfect for using with $300,000 on the line.
The YouTuber argued, “This is what people will use when they are competing head to head in the most competitive lobbies in World Series of Warzone.”
All six weapons can be interchanged with the common theme of having one short-range and long-range weapon at all times.
Here are the recommended loadouts.
Armaguerra
JGOD claimed the Armaguerra 43 is “the ultimate sniper support weapon” because it is versatile in close to medium-range engagements.
Muzzle: Recoil Booster
Barrel: Boti 570mm Precisione
Optic: Slate reflector
Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal
Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeltal
Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Mags
Ammunition: Hollow Point
Rear Grip: Taped Grip
Perk 1: Sleight of Hand
Perk 2: Quick
3-Line Rifle
Snipers received a massive buff in Season 5, and the 3-Line Rifle ranks as the most popular.
Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
Barrel: Kovalevskaya 820mm R1N
Optic: 1913 Variable 4-8x
Stock: ZAC Custom MZ
Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip
Magazine: 30-06 20 Round Mags
Ammunition: Lengthened
Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
Perk 1: Silent Focus
Perk 2: On-Hand
H4 Blixen
The Blixen was nerfed in Season 5, and JGOD claimed the weapon takes more skill to use now. However, it is still a meta weapon and an easy choice for competitive matches.
Muzzle: Recoil Booster
Barrel: Jonsson 9″ RMK
Optic: Slate Reflector
Stock: Removed Stock
Underbarrel: SG98 Compact
Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags
Ammunition: Hollow Point
Rear Grip: Taped Grip
Perk 1: Fleet
Perk 2: Quick
Automaton
The fast-firing Vanguard AR avoided any nerfs in the most recent wave of balance changes. The Automaton remains a top pick for competitive Warzone players.
Muzzle: MX Silencer
Barrel: ZAC 600m BFA
Optic: M38/Slate 2 5x Custom
Stock: Anastasia Padded
Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
Magazine: 5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Mag
Ammunition: Lenghthened
Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
Perk 1: Tight Grip
Perk 2: On-Hand
PPSh
The PPSh shot up the popularity rankings in Season 5 and is currently the second most popular SMG. Its excellent recoil makes the SMG viable hip-fire or ADS, resulting in a deadly close-range option.
Muzzle: Recoil Booster
Barrel: Kovlevskaya 230mm B03P
Optic: Slate Reflector
Stock: Removed Stock
Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeltal
Magazine: Nambu 71 Round Mags
Ammunition: Subsonic
Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip
Perk 1: Tight Grip
Perk 2: Quick
UGM 8
LMGS are few and far between in Warzone’s meta, but the UGM 8 packs a punch, and its large magazine is perfect for trios or quads matches.
Muzzle: MX Silencer
Barrel: Bernard XL214 736mm
Optic: M38/Slate 2 5x Custom
Stock: Mercier WT Ancre
Underbarrel: M1930 Stife Angled
Magazine: 6.5 mm Sakura 125 Round
Ammunition: Lengthened
Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
Perk 1: Tight Grip
Perk 2: On-Hand
If you struggle to compete at the highest level in Warzone, give these loadouts a try and take your game to the next level.