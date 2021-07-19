JGOD reveals best Krig 6 Warzone loadout ahead of C58 nerf

Call of Duty content creator JGOD has revealed his meta Krig 6 loadout that is melting the competition in Season 4.

The Krig 6 has always been one of the most viable Cold War weapons in Warzone, but the Season 4 Reloaded weapon update has only reaffirmed this.

Unlike the vast majority of meta ARs, the Krig 6 has managed to avoid taking any significant hits to its damage. Because of this, both causal and competitive players have been using the Krig to devastating effect in Verdansk.

With its methodical fire rate, incredible accuracy, and high damage – the Krig has quickly become the best pick for those looking to increase their win rate.

Even JGOD believes the Krig is one of the best weapons in Warzone, demonstrating just how lethal it truly is with a truly devastating build.

JGOD’s Krig 6 loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 19.7” Ranger

Optic: Axial Arms 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: STANAG 60 Rnd

Just like the majority of Cold War’s AR loadouts, JGOD’s Krig 6 build utilizes the Agency Suppressor. This particular muzzle increases everything from the Krig’s bullet velocity, sound suppression, and damage range. When paired with the added distance from the 19.7” Ranger, you have a weapon that excels at taking down targets across mid to long-range distances.

In order to help ensure the Krig’s bullets are as lethal as possible, JGOD has attached the Axial Arms 3.0x Optic. Not only does this give you one of the cleanest sights in the game, but it also makes getting those all-important headshot multipliers that much easier.

Of course, this is only made possible thanks to the Field Agent Grip. While the Krig doesn’t have huge amounts of recoil, having an attachment that lowers both the gun’s vertical and horizontal recoil is huge.

In fact, the Krig barely moves at all when going full-auto, which enables you to purely focus on beaming your enemies.

Lastly, the STANAG 60 Rnd mags give you more than enough bullets to break enemy armor and down multiple enemies. Whether Raven Software will adjust the Krig 6 even further remains to be seen, but for now, this is one gun you’ll definitely want to be using.