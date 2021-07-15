All weapon buffs & nerfs, TTK changes in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update

The Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update is upon us and with it, Raven Software introduced the “biggest” balance pass in Warzone history. Here’s a complete rundown on all the latest buffs and nerfs.

Rather than waiting for the next full season, Raven Software jumped the gun and implemented Warzone’s biggest balance update ever in the Season 4 Reloaded patch. Almost every primary weapon was impacted in some way.

From major SMG nerfs to some drastic time-to-kill adjustments, there’s plenty to wrap your head around before diving in.

To help make sense of it all, here’s a complete breakdown of every single weapon buff and nerf in the Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update.

Assault Rifle changes in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update

First up are the Assault Rifle changes that tweaked 17 weapons in total. From the newer C58 to the classic RAM-7 and everything in between, almost all of the changes were nerfs.

The biggest adjustment across the board was damage multiplier reductions. Most Assault Rifles had their Headshot multipliers decreased while others had their Upper and Lower Torso modifiers reduced as well.

Particular guns like the FARA 83 were hit with more recoil, while others like the XM4 copped an ADS speed nerf as well. In general, Assault Rifles should feel slightly weaker in hopes of increasing the average TTK “across multiple weapon categories,” Raven outlined.

“With reductions to these multipliers, we are placing a bigger emphasis on precision — a move which we feel is ultimately healthy for the game.”

All Warzone Assault Rifle changes

AK-47 (BOCW) Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.5 Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1



AK-47 (MW) Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.1



C58 (BOCW) Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.58 Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1 Lower Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1 Maximum Damage Range increased by 8% Recoil increased



CR-56 AMAX (MW) Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.5 to 1.55 Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1



Assault Rifle Bravo (MW) Headshot Multiplier decreased from 2.05 to 1.62 Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.1



FARA 83 (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased from 31 to 29 Recoil increased



FFAR 1 (BOCW) Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.5 to 1.4 Maximum Damage decreased from 27 to 25 Minimum Damage decreased from 25 to 23 Maximum Damage Range decreased by 20% Neck Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.2



Assault Rifle Golf (MW) Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.1



Grau 5.56 (MW) Minimum Damage increased from 22 to 24



Groza (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased from 28 to 27 Maximum Damage Range increased by 4.5% Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.5 Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.12 Lower Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1 Recoil pattern smoothed



Krig 6 (BOCW) Minimum Damage increased from 25 to 26



M13 (MW) Minimum Damage increased from 19 to 20



Assault Rifle Charlie (MW) Maximum Damage decreased from 28 to 27 Minimum Damage increased from 22 to 23



Oden (MW) Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.3 to 1.2



QBZ-83 (BOCW) Minimum Damage increased from 22 to 24 Base Move Speed reduced by 3% Base ADS Move Speed reduced by 5% Upper Torso Multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.2 Lower Torso Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1



RAM-7 (MW) Maximum Damage decreased from 28 to 26



XM4 (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased from 32 to 30 Minimum Damage decreased from 28 to 27 ADS Speed decreased slightly Recoil increased slightly



LMG changes in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update

Next up are the Light Machine Gun changes. For the most part, LMGs also had damage nerfs across the board, though certain guns were buffed in other ways to bring them more in line with the popular picks.

The SA87, MG 34, and Stoner 63 were among LMGs hit with damage nerfs. Meanwhile, the M60 and PKM actually received damage buffs.

Notably, the MG 82 was hit with an ADS speed nerf, the only LMG change of that nature. The full list of LMG changes in the Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch are as follows.

All Warzone LMG changes

M60 (BOCW) Maximum Damage increased from 36 to 37 Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.5 to 1.6



MG 34 (MW) Maximum Damage decreased from 31 to 29 Minimum Damage decreased from 28 to 27 Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.5 to 1.4 Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1



MG 82 (BOCW) ADS Speed decreased slightly



Light Machine Gun Alpha (MW) Maximum Damage increased from 31 to 32 Maximum Damage Range decreased by 7% Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1



SA87 (MW) Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.1

Light Machine Gun Alpha (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased from 34 to 33 Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1



Sniper Rifle changes in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update

Sniper Rifles didn’t receive all too much love this time around compared to other weapon categories. In fact, just one weapon was targeted for new changes in the Reloaded patch.

The Swiss K31 didn’t receive damage buffs or nerfs, instead, it now has a new base reticle and an improved ADS animation. Fans of the weapon should have a much easier time scoping in now.

All Warzone Sniper Rifle changes

Swiss K31 (BOCW) ADS animation updated Now shares a base reticle with the ZRG 20mm



SMG changes in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update

Similar to the Assault Rifle category, SMGs have led the Warzone meta for quite some time. In order to bring the powerful guns in line with new TTK goals, Raven Software has implemented widespread nerfs for the SMG class.

14 SMGs were changes in the Season 4 Reloaded patch and every single one of them were nerfed to some degree. From the Bullfrog to the Milano and even the newer Nail Gun, SMGs were reined in more than any other category.

No different from the AR nerfs, SMGs were hit with damage multiplier reductions. Headshots, Upper Torso shots, even Arm and Leg shots were all catered for. Moving into the latter half of the season, expect a drastic meta shift with these SMG nerfs.

All Warzone SMG changes

AK-74u (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased from 35 to 31 Minimum Damage increased from 25 to 26 Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.6 Upper Torso Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1 Bullet Velocity increased by 5%



Submachine Gun Alpha (MW) Minimum Damage increased from 25 to 26 Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.47



Bullfrog (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased from 32 to 31 Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.5 Left Upper Arm Multiplier increased from .9 to 1 Right Upper Arm Multiplier increased from .9 to 1 Left Upper Leg Multiplier increased from .9 to 1 Right Upper Leg Multiplier increased from .9 to 1



KSP-45 (BOCW) Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.57



LC10 (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased from 30 to 27 Minimum Damage decreased from 25 to 24 Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.55



Mac-10 (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased from 24 to 23 Minimum Damage decreased from 20 to 19

Milano 821 (BOCW) Recoil increased slightly Maximum Damage range decreased by 12% Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.38 Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.1 Lower Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1



Submachine Gun Alpha (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased from 33 to 31 Minimum Damage decreased from 25 to 24



Nail Gun (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased from 50 to 46 Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.45 Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.28 to 1



Submachine Gun Echo (MW) Maximum Damage decreased from 35 to 34 Minimum Damage increased from 25 to 26



PPSh-41 (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased from 28 to 26



ISO (MW) Minimum Damage increased from 20 to 21



Submachine Gun Delta (MW) Minimum Damage increased from 25 to 26



Fennec (MW) Maximum Damage decreased from 25 to 24 Minimum Damage decreased from 20 to 19



Tactical Rifle changes in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update

Last but not least, Tactical Rifles were also on the chopping block this time around. While not as drastic as other weapon categories, three Tac Rifles were nerfed as part of the Reloaded patch.

The AUG, CARV.2, and the M16 all received minor Headshot multiplier reductions.

All Warzone Tactical Rifle changes

Tactical Rifle Charlie (BOCW) Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.8 to 1.7



CARV.2 (BOCW) Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.7 to 1.6



M16 (BOCW) Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.8 to 1.6



So there you have it, the full rundown on all the weapon buffs and nerfs in the Season 4 Reloaded patch. Be sure to check the full patch notes to catch up on all the new content.