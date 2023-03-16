Jackfrags explains why he loves Modern Warfare 2’s new party modes

Jackfrags discovered a new way to enjoy Modern Warfare 2, made possible by the Season 2 Reloaded update.

Season 2 Reloaded started on March 16, and multiplayer fans finally received the content injection they had begged for. MW2 received its first new original 6v6 map, Himmelmatt Expo, and a new marksman rifle to shred through enemies.

A new map and weapon stole the show, but an underrated addition throughout Season 2 is the introduction of new game modes. Infinity Ward embraced MW2’s casual nature by re-introducing class party game modes. Gun Game, Infected, and Grind were added at the start of the season.

The mid-season update added Drop Zone, All or Nothing, and One in the Chamber. The developers released a dedicated party mode playlist, and Jackfrags had some of the most fun he has had on MW2.

Jackfrags praises Modern Warfare 2 party modes

Activision Himmelmatt Expo is a new Modern Warfare 2 map in Season 2 Reloaded.

On March 16, Jackfrags tested out Modern Warfare 2’s new party mode playlist.

He played one round of One in the Chamber, All or Nothing, Infected, and Gun Game. With little previous experience with party game modes, Jack was taken aback by how much he enjoyed them.

“I realized something. As I have gotten older, my relationship with games has changed. I used to care what my KD was, but nowadays I couldn’t care less, so I just want to enjoy the game I like playing.”

Party game modes provide the perfect casual experience for players looking for a change of pace from MW2’s prototypical “sweaty” gameplay.

Jack started things off with One in the Chamber. Each player spawns with a Desert Eagle and one bullet. Each kill awards another bullet, but a miss means you must use a knife instead.

The YouTuber put up a flawless 10-0 performance and claimed, “I love this game mode, it’s so good.”

Next up, All or Nothing presented a much different challenge. The game mode is a free-for-all race to 20 kills. Players begin the match with a throwing knife and an empty pistol. Getting kills enables the Specialist perk, which allows you to pick up ammo from fallen players. Dying resets the Specialist streak.

Jack finished up his session with a match of Infected and Gun Game. Infected is multiplayer’s spin on zombies, and Gun Game is a race to cycle through multiple weapons.

“I had a blast playing this today, guys, this is a great playlist. You don’t have to worry about sweating too much with some silly game modes.”

“That is when gaming is at its best.”

Infinity Ward resets weekly playlists, so try out the party game playlist while you can.