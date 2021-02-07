Logo
Is Dark Matter camo returning to CoD Mobile? Devs update players on future camos

Published: 7/Feb/2021 17:10

by Connor Bennett
Dark Matter camo on the ICR
Activision

Having different completionist camos has always been a big ask from Call of Duty Mobile fans, with Dark Matter ranking atop the most requested charts. So, here’s what we know about its possible return. 

For years, Call of Duty players have asked for a game that takes a little bit from previous games and puts it under one umbrella. On console, that’s not happened – even though we have had a few fan-favorites being remade.

Call of Duty Mobile fills that void, though, by taking fan favorites features, weapons, modes, maps, and characters and putting them all into one game.

Though, one thing has been lacking for the most part – completionist camos. These camos, like Dark Matter, Diamond, and Gold have been available in other CoD games before, but only sparingly in CoD Mobile.

Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Treyarch
Dark Matter returned in Black Ops Cold War, after being available in older Black Ops games.

Will Dark Matter return to CoD Mobile?

Diamond camo was finally made available not too long ago, but Dark Matter, which has only been released for the ICR-1 and Razorback still remains a popular request from fans.

With each new update, the devs field questions about its return, and they’ve lifted the lid on the possibility a few times, including on February 6. “We also love the epic and well known Dark Matter camo,” they said, noting how they’ve not used in the same completionist way as other games.

“We aren’t quite sure on the future of that one as a result of that murkiness with it being an earned camo vs a paid camo. It may return in the future, but at the moment there aren’t any immediate plans to do so.”

Comment from discussion COD_Mobile_Official’s comment from discussion "Call of Duty: Mobile – February 5th Community Update & Public Test Build".

As the devs note, it is a different one to figure out, but they’ve not closed the door on the chance of it happening.

At the end of the day, they also left the door open for a Diamond camo return and that happened. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Warzone players angry with “pay to win” Modern Warfare sniper blueprint

Published: 7/Feb/2021 13:52 Updated: 7/Feb/2021 13:55

by Connor Bennett
Warzone player looking down a sniper
Activision

A number of Call of Duty: Warzone players have hit out at another “pay to win” weapon after noticing that an HDR sniper blueprint lets players see a whole lot more while zoomed in. 

As Warzone has continued to surge in popularity, the developers have kept the battle royale filled with new content in the form of new weapons, cosmetics, and game modes. 

However, there have been plenty of issues with items that come from the in-game item shop. Players have complained that certain blueprints actually give weapons a damage boost compared to their base version, while some skins have let users literally go invisible at long-range. 

With the switch to Black Ops Cold War weapons, some of the Modern Warfare items have taken a backseat, but players have reignited an argument around a HDR blueprint being “pay to win.”

The Oceanographer blueprint in Warzone
Activision
The Oceanographer blueprint is from Modern Warfare, but its been causing issues.

The Blueprint in question is the Oceanographer for the HDR sniper. The bright skin isn’t the issue, but rather the variable zoom scope that is on the rifle.

As Reddit user aur0n shows, compared to the stock HDR, the scope doesn’t blackout the area around where the player is zooming in. Instead, it shows everything that’s there.

It’s not quite an aimbot-like advantage, of course, but it does allow players to get a better read on what’s around them. For example, if an enemy sneaks up on a player using the stock scope, they might not be able to see them. Whereas, with the Oceanographer blueprint, they could. 

Since we had some talk about "pay to win" wepons with difference stats in the store, can we please talk about the HDR and the benefits it has with the CDL/Oceanographer blueprint? from CODWarzone

“I know it’s not as broken as the MAC-10 with increased base stats like we had some weeks ago, but I still find it unfair that people who shopped the HDR in the store have a better weapon (with peripheral vision) than others that don’t want to spend money on it,” the Redditor added. 

“This has always been an issue and gave up complaining about it. The black peripheral is a huge downside compared to the blueprint,” another noted. 

Given that it’s a Modern Warfare weapon, and the blueprint is slightly old at this point, it’s unknown if a change will be made. We’ll just have to wait and see.