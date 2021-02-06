 How to get CDL team skins in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone - Dexerto
How to get CDL team skins in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone

Published: 6/Feb/2021 13:39

by Connor Bennett
Atlanta FaZe skin in Cold War as a player uses a sniper
Activision

Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty League Warzone

Skins and cosmetic packs for Call of Duty League teams are now available in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Here’s how you can get your hands on them.

The Call of Duty League is set to start its highly anticipated second season on February 11, as teams dive into competitive Black Ops Cold War action. 

We’ve already had the pre-season warm-up event, and Power Rankings are starting to take shape, and after a bit of waiting the teams are now represented in-game with their respective team packs. 

Just like in Modern Warfare last year, and some other CoD’s before it, these team packs let you represent your favorite team in multiplayer as well as in Warzone with a few different cosmetics. 

Dallas Empire team pack in Black Ops Cold War
Activision
Each team has their own unique pack in Cold War and Warzone.

Like last year, you get two different operator skins, a weapon camo, as well as a watch, spray, sticker for your gun, calling card, and emblem. You also get a charm for your weapons which takes the form of a sneaker decked out in your team’s colors. 

Just like the black and white Call of Duty League operators, these team packs can be found in the Franchise Store section of the Item Shop. Simply click on it, and you’ll be shown the different options.

From there, go over to the team’s pack you want to buy, click into it again, and then you’ll have the option to buy. These packs cost £8.39/$9.99 each, and can’t be bought with any CoD Points you might have stocked up.

How to get CDL team packs in Black Ops Cold War

  1. Load up Black Ops Cold War or Warzone
  2. Head to the Item Shop menu
  3. Click on Franchise Store
  4. Find the team you want to buy
  5. Press purchase and complete the order!

All CDL team skins in Cold War & Warzone

All 12 of the Call of Duty League teams are represented, and each come with their different styles.

So, you can pick up more than one if you want to support different teams – or if you just like the look of a few different skins. 

The CoD League has also announced that viewer rewards will also return in Season 2, and you can get these by linking your YouTube and Activision accounts.

So, we might see some more cosmetics as the year unfolds, just like the special CoD Champs packs from last year.

Call of Duty

Twitch streamer Aydan “shadow-banned” in Warzone

Published: 6/Feb/2021 11:46 Updated: 6/Feb/2021 11:48

by Calum Patterson
Aydan in Warzone
Ghost / Infinity Ward

Aydan Warzone

One of Warzone’s most notable Twitch streamers, Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad, claims he has been shadow-banned in-game, posting a message of bemusement on social media.

As Activision continues to wrangle with the cheating and hacking issues persistent in Warzone, streamers have been having a tricky time playing the game – as has everyone else.

The game’s developers did a ban wave in early February, bragging that 60,000 cheaters had been taken off the servers. However, some of their moderation may be affecting innocent players too.

Warzone hackers
Activision
Hackers still remain the biggest problem in Warzone.

What is a shadow-ban in Warzone?

A shadow-ban in Warzone is typically when a player’s account is placed on a kind of ‘naughty list’ – where they are removed from the wider pool of players in matchmaking, and placed into matches filled with more cheaters and hackers.

A number of YouTubers have reported this happening to them, blaming frequent in-game reports from opposing players as the cause. Another downside is that queue times are incredibly long, as the available matchmaking pool is reduced so much.

It’s unclear if this is exactly what has happened to Aydan too, as he’s simply said “I got shadow-banned on Warzone… wtf?”

Other content creators who have had similar problems have been stuck with the shadow-ban for months, and are often forced to start a new account in order to play and create content.

Although unconfirmed, it is believed that mass-reporting by players can lead to a shadow-ban, as the game registers your account as potentially being untrustworthy, and a potential cheater.

Aydan will no doubt be in contact with the developer’s support team to get the issue resolved as quickly as possible.

We’ve seen other big names in Warzone quit the game entirely over the hacking issues, namely Vikkstar, and compounding these issues with shadow-bans could be another big mess.

We’ll keep you updated on the status of Aydan’s shadow-ban situation.