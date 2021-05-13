HusKerrs explains his beef with NICKMERCS over Warzone and wants to end it - Dexerto

Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas has released a lengthy statement offering insight into his ongoing beef with fellow Twitch streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, detailing the incidents that have driven the two to no longer get along.

While most fans are aware that there’s some bad blood between these two top Warzone streamers, many aren’t sure why or how it continues to be that way.

What started as just in-game disagreements became much bigger, with personal jabs thrown either way and growing resentment towards each other and between the two communities.

After “several months” of trying to ignore the situation, HusKerrs has posted a TwitLonger, calling for the beef to end.

Advertisement

An update on the @NICKMERCS situation and why it needs to be addressed. Read: https://t.co/ayKynFSdxN — NRG HusKerrs (@HusKerrs) May 12, 2021

On May 12, HusKerrs posted his TwitLonger, providing “an update on the NICKMERCS situation and why it needs to be addressed.”

It starts by explaining the context of their initial disagreement. During a tournament, with HusKerrs and Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier facing off against Nick and Swagg, the pair came to blows after they refused to give Nick and Swagg host. Five months later, Nick unfollowed HusKerrs on Twitter.

Since then, frequent clips have been shared of the two bad-mouthing each other, as detailed in the post. More recently, however, between May 11-12, Nick spoke out more on HusKerrs and the ongoing situation. In the video embedded below, Nick urges his fans not to harass people who aren’t part of his MFAM or are HusKerrs supporters. He also adds that “you reap what you sow” in regards to HusKerrs’ “behavior” during the tournament.

Advertisement

The TwitLonger ends saying that he’s never hated Nick and that he’s “tired of constantly dealing with hatred and toxicity.”

Read More: Tfue doubles Twitch viewership after return to Warzone

HusKerrs’ final statement was this: “I’d be more than happy to speak with Nick privately to end this, but I felt it necessary to inform people of everything that happened so they have a better understanding.”

So, regardless of which side of the argument you sit, these two streaming powerhouses reconciling or at least finding a positive middle ground looks the best option. HusKerrs has extended the hand, and it’s up to Nick whether he wants to take it.