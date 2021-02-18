HusKerrs calls NICKMERCS a “manbaby” after Warzone drama & Twitter unfollow

Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas has lashed out at Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, calling him a “manbaby,” after five month old Warzone drama finally reached a breaking point on February 17.

Five months after an incident during a Warzone tournament and HusKerrs has finally snapped. The popular Warzone streamer called out NICKMERCS during his latest broadcast after the FaZe star unfollowed him on Twitter.

When a viewer suggested that he play with Nick, HusKerrs quickly shut them down and set off on a rant about earlier drama. “Nick doesn’t like me,” he explained. “He unfollowed me on Twitter so I don’t know, I guess he actually doesn’t like me.”

What supposedly led to this social media spat was an argument that occurred roughly five months ago. During a regular Warzone tournament, the two eventually squared off against each other and things quickly went downhill.

“Nick has beef with me because [of] a tourney that was five months ago,”he said. While teaming with Symfuhny, the duo managed to topple NICKMERCS and FaZe Swagg. However, it didn’t appear to be the cleanest victory.

“They tried to take host for the second map when they hosted first map,” HusKerrs explained. This created tension among the lobby as Nick allegedly wanted to yoink hosting privileges for both maps in the series.

Outside of a potential network advantage, the reasoning behind Nick’s request was to avoid cheaters. “You’re on PC, if you host, there’s a higher chance there’s going to be hackers,” he said according to HusKerrs.

What ultimately transpired was a quick “f*** you” from HusKerrs as he and Symfuhny “[took] host.” According to the NRG content creator, “[NICKMERCS] was a f***ing manbaby and cried about it.”

While it might seem like a minor gripe at the time, this is seemingly what led to NICKMERCS unfollowing HusKerrs on Twitter. That was the last straw and now the beef is public knowledge.

“I would say that to his face,” HusKerrs added. “Bring him in my Discord, I don’t care. Literally clip it and send it to him. He unfollowed me on Twitter because of all that.”

You don’t become the highest earner in the game for nothing… You’ve voted @HusKerrs as Warzone Player of the Year in the #DexertoAwards! https://t.co/M72HCnq3Vq pic.twitter.com/iCphY1kAbR — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 15, 2020

As two of the biggest names in the Warzone community, there’s no telling if the pair will get back on the same page.

NICKMERCS is steering clear of Warzone tournaments, so he won’t be matching up against HusKerrs anytime in the near future to continue the beef.