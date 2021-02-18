Logo
HusKerrs calls NICKMERCS a “manbaby” after Warzone drama & Twitter unfollow

Published: 18/Feb/2021 3:31 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 3:46

by Brad Norton
HusKerrs next to NICKMERCS
Twitter: HusKerrs / YouTube: NICKMERCS

Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas has lashed out at Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, calling him a “manbaby,” after five month old Warzone drama finally reached a breaking point on February 17.

Five months after an incident during a Warzone tournament and HusKerrs has finally snapped. The popular Warzone streamer called out NICKMERCS during his latest broadcast after the FaZe star unfollowed him on Twitter.

When a viewer suggested that he play with Nick, HusKerrs quickly shut them down and set off on a rant about earlier drama. “Nick doesn’t like me,” he explained. “He unfollowed me on Twitter so I don’t know, I guess he actually doesn’t like me.”

What supposedly led to this social media spat was an argument that occurred roughly five months ago. During a regular Warzone tournament, the two eventually squared off against each other and things quickly went downhill.

“Nick has beef with me because [of] a tourney that was five months ago,”he said. While teaming with Symfuhny, the duo managed to topple NICKMERCS and FaZe Swagg. However, it didn’t appear to be the cleanest victory. 

“They tried to take host for the second map when they hosted first map,” HusKerrs explained. This created tension among the lobby as Nick allegedly wanted to yoink hosting privileges for both maps in the series.

Outside of a potential network advantage, the reasoning behind Nick’s request was to avoid cheaters. “You’re on PC, if you host, there’s a higher chance there’s going to be hackers,” he said according to HusKerrs.

What ultimately transpired was a quick “f*** you” from HusKerrs as he and Symfuhny “[took] host.” According to the NRG content creator, “[NICKMERCS] was a f***ing manbaby and cried about it.”

HusKerrs photoshoot
Twitter: HusKerrs
HusKerrs became the highest earning Warzone players in 2020.

While it might seem like a minor gripe at the time, this is seemingly what led to NICKMERCS unfollowing HusKerrs on Twitter. That was the last straw and now the beef is public knowledge.

“I would say that to his face,” HusKerrs added. “Bring him in my Discord, I don’t care. Literally clip it and send it to him. He unfollowed me on Twitter because of all that.”

As two of the biggest names in the Warzone community, there’s no telling if the pair will get back on the same page.

NICKMERCS is steering clear of Warzone tournaments, so he won’t be matching up against HusKerrs anytime in the near future to continue the beef.

Call of Duty

[Postponed] CDL Stage 1 Week 2: schedule, teams, format, more

Published: 18/Feb/2021 2:35 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 2:40

by Albert Petrosyan
CDL

Week Two of the 2021 Call of Duty League Season has been postponed due to the ongoing inclement weather in the United States. You can find the latest details about the event below.

  • CoD League Stage 1 Week 2 postponed due to inclement weather.
  • New Week 2 schedule will be revealed on February 18 at 12PM PT / 3PM ET.
  • Marquee matchups include OpTic vs Ultra, ROKKR vs NYSL, Empire vs Ravens.

With the Opening Weekend of the 2021 Call of Duty League Season now in the books, the CDL turns its attention to the second week of Stage 1 as the race for better seeding in the upcoming Major is starting to heat up.

There are now only two weeks of group-play left before the Major, meaning that time and opportunities to earn CDL Points are running short for teams looking to get a good starting position in the $500,000 tournament.

CDL Stage 1 Week 2: Stream

The CDL streams all of its matches exclusively on YouTube, which is where you can also find replays of matches that have already been completed.

CDL Stage 1 Week 2: Schedule

UPDATE: The Call of Duty League has postponed Week 2 of Stage 1 after bad snowstorms in Texas and throughout the United States were causing power outages for many players. The new schedule will be revealed on February 18.

Day 1: Thursday, February 18

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 19)
Game 1 Guerrillas vs Mutineers TBA TBA TBA TBA
Game 2 Ultra vs OpTic TBA TBA TBA TBA

Day 2: Friday, February 19

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 20)
Game 1 Surge vs ROKKR TBA TBA TBA TBA
Game 2 Subliners vs Royal Ravens TBA TBA TBA TBA

Day 3: Saturday, February 20

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 21)
Game 1 Royal Ravens vs Empire TBA TBA TBA TBA
Game 2 Guerrillas vs OpTic TBA TBA TBA TBA
Game 3 Ultra vs FaZe TBA TBA TBA TBA

Day 4: Sunday, February 21

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 22)
Game 1 Legion vs Mutineers TBA TBA TBA TBA
Game 2 Surge vs Thieves TBA TBA TBA TBA
Game 3 Subliners vs ROKKR TBA TBA TBA TBA

CDL Stage 1 Week 2 Essentials

CDL Stage 1 Week 2: Format & CDL Points

  • Location: Online
  • Prize Pool: N/A
  • CDL Points: 10 per win
  • Maps & Modes:
    • Hardpoint: Checkmate, Crossroads, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
    • Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Miami, Moscow, Raid
    • Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
  • Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL Stage 1 Week 2: Teams & Rosters

ROKKR
CDL roster spotlight: Minnesota ROKKR’s new-look lineup delivered an upset victory over Dallas Empire at Opening Weekend.

All 12 teams are participating in the Week 2 event, split into the two groups that were drawn at the start of Stage 1. All teams within the same group play each other once during the Stage, for a total of five matches.

Group A

Team Roster
Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
London Royal Ravens Alexx, Dylan, Seany, Zer0
Los Angeles Thieves Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Temp
Minnesota ROKKR Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, MajorManiak
New York Subliners Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack
Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony

Group B

Team Roster
Atlanta FaZe Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune
Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid
OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
Paris Legion AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz
Toronto Ultra Methodz, Bance, Cammy, CleanX

Make sure to check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for the latest standings, full schedule of all events, a breakdown of the season format, and more.