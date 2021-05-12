Tfue doubles viewership on Twitch after return to Warzone - Dexerto

At the end of April 2021, Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney officially switched to being a full-time Warzone streamer after some time across Minecraft, GTA RP and more — and the results show a significant jump in his viewership.

While Warzone isn’t the be-all and end-all for streamers right now, many of the top names on Twitch, YouTube and more will often be found battling in Verdansk and trying to pick up a victory.

Since his Fortnite career died down, Tfue has floated between several different games at times and not quite lived up to his prior success, at least in terms of viewership.

Now, he’s committing to Warzone full time, and it’s paying off, as shown by some of the stats and metrics on his channel.

Doubled Twitch viewership

Looking at some baseline stats from TwitchMetrics, we can see some huge improvements in Tfue’s viewership, which must be making his full transition to Warzone much easier.

Firstly, TwitchMetrics showcase his 90-day growth on the platform, showing how his average viewers, followers and views have improved over time.

On Tuesday, May 11, Tfue averaged 25,861 viewers throughout his 6-hour stream. Compare that to the week of March 8, just two months prior, where his average viewership was somewhere between 8-12k every day. At the time, Minecraft was his game of choice.

Becoming a top Warzone streamer

With Tfue’s switch to Warzone, he quickly established himself as one of the top streamers in Verdansk.

As you can see from this table courtesy of SullyGnome, in the last 7 days at the time of writing (May 6-12), Tfue has the fourth-highest watch time among Warzone streamers.

The only content creators with more hours watched than him are TimTheTatman, NICKMERCS and Swagg — not bad company to be keeping.

It also shows that he’s gained over 36,000 followers in the past 7 days while streaming the Call of Duty battle royale hit, far ahead of the rest of the top 10.

So, while Tfue still maintained a respectable viewership with his GTA and Minecraft streams, many still want to see him tearing it up in the battle royale realm, and Warzone is perfect for it.