How Warzone & Black Ops Cold War will work ft. LEGIQN | CI Podcast #8 - Dexerto

Many people have been wondering how the release of the new Call of Duty was going to affect Warzone. This week has given us several updates about the integration of the popular Battle Royale into the new title, its balance with the introduction of Cold War classes, and whether it was going to make the switch into the new game engine.
On Episode 8 of the CharlieIntel Podcast, Mike and Keshav discuss the recent Activision announcement about Warzone’s planned integration with the new Call of Duty Cold War in December, exploring if it was realistic for fans to expect its release on day one and how this delay is going to affect Streamers and players only interested in Verdansk.
Our two hosts also touch on the confusion caused by the news that both games’ class setups will be available for players after Cold War’s release, trying to figure out how weapon balance and the new perks will affect the battle royale mode.
Not being ones to miss out on some big news, the recent leak by an Activision employee explaining that Warzone will not be making the jump into the new game engine brought by Cold War is also discussed, along with talk on Wagnificientt’s shadowban and Activision’s procedures with cheaters.
Later joined by Jordan “LEGIQN” Payton, Mike discusses the guest’s recent explosion on Twitch and the reasons behind Warzone’s incredible success over the past six months.
Call of Duty multiplayer maps have become so synonymous with online gaming that it’s imperative that they are instantly memorable. Certain maps can easily go down in folklore, so without further ado, these are all the maps in CoD: Black Ops Cold War.
Nuketown, Rust, Crash, and Terminal are just some of the legendary maps we’ve seen from CoD over the years. They are now famous battlegrounds that have waged many a war. But instead of traditional multiplayer maps, Call of Duty games are now expanding their scope thanks to new game modes.
The traditional maps have reverted back to the age-old formula of “three lanes”. This allows for more concentrated, and simplistic, ways of engaging in combat. In addition to this, the brand new Fireteam game mode provides players with a whole new way of tackling Treyarch‘s multiplayer.
Generally, the Call of Duty series has stuck to a familiar strategy with regards to map design. You create three main channels that dictate the map. You have a left-side, the middle, and the right side. It allows for players to mix things up, change up their approach on the fly, and access different avenues to attack.
CoD has experimented with this in recent years and it appears that the maps in Black Ops Cold War are returning to their roots.
As with always, a game’s longevity and reputation can be determined by the strength of its maps. A meaty, multiplayer bonanza is worthless is it’s not supplemented by maps you want to play endlessly. Hence why many older maps in the franchise are repeatedly added to a current game’s roster of choice. So, let’s jump into the list – along with each map’s official description, from the Call of Duty website.
CoD Black Ops Cold War multiplayer maps list
Armada
Description: Based on Operation Azorian, U.S. and Soviet forces arrive in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean in search of a prototype nuclear submarine. The scale of the Cold War could be tipped in favor of whoever salvages it, whether it be the Soviets reclaiming it or the U.S. intercepting it. Zipline from ship to ship or command gunboats to turn the tide of the fight.
This is true naval warfare in Armada.
Cartel
Description: Information coming soon.
The stunning graphics really light up Cartel.
Crossroads
Description: At a pivotal route to Afghanistan deep in Uzbekistan, NATO forces are mobilized to ambush a large Soviet military convoy comprised of mobile ICBM launchers. With the backdrop of a frozen Soviet Wilderness, an MI6 Squadron are ready to combat any Spetsnaz forces in order to secure the top-secret intel held on the convoy, as well as any necessary supplies for future operations. Use tanks to blow up enemy positions or snowmobiles to zip behind the enemy and break their lines.
This map will leave you in a Crossroads in your life.
Miami
Description: Through hired DGI forces, Perseus ambushed and assaulted a prison transport in Miami’s famed South Beach in order to free a trusted ally. Amid the cover of the night amongst vibrant art-deco architecture and neon lights, CIA special forces have been dispatched to eliminate remaining DGI forces and identify clues to Perseus’ whereabouts.
Get out a machine gun and vibe in the neon lights of Miami.
Moscow
Description: In the heart of the U.S.S.R, a Spetsnaz squad was sent to a compromised CIA safe house in order to secure the area, capture any remaining CIA operatives, and acquire further intel on NATO’s future plans. Initial reports indicate that the area has gone hot and fighting has spilled out into the streets, prompting a second CIA-JSOC team to arrive at the scene as reinforcements.
This map will kick like a Moscow mule.
Nuketown 84′
Description: Information coming soon.
Nuketown returns once again with its close-quarters chaos.
Satellite
Description: Deep in the deserts of Angola, Central Africa, a top-secret, American-made reconnaissance satellite known as the KH-9 has been grounded, potentially by Perseus. Hired DGI forces are searching for the sensitive intel it holds, while NATO’s MI6 Squadron has been dispatched to secure the site and eliminate DGI stragglers.
The Satellite in the middle of the map could dominate the flow of battle.
Fireteam maps
Alpine
Description: Information coming soon.
Alpine is a cold, calculated setting for a Fireteam map.
Ruka
Description: Information coming soon.
A raucous Ruka should make for tremendously intense Fireteam matches.
Zombies maps
Dead Ops 3 Arcade
Description: Information coming soon.
The fan-favorite Dead Ops is finally back.
Die Maschine
Description: Information coming soon.
Die Maschine is the latest bout of zombie-pummeling.
There you have it, that’s all the information we know about the maps in CoD: Black Ops Cold War.