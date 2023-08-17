Modern Warfare 3 promises major changes to MW2’s TTK

Campaign players will get a whole new experience in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 makes a bold departure with its time to kill (TTK) by increasing base health in multiplayer to 150.

TTK debates always divide COD community members with each new title. Some multiplayer players prefer it faster to take on multiple enemies at once. In contrast, others prefer a slower TTK, so they can turn around and have a chance to fire back at an enemy.

Based on previous history, Treyarch utilizes a slower TTK. Black Ops 4 and Cold War had some of the slowest speeds in franchise history. While on the other hand, Infinity Ward leans in the other direction, as MW 2019 and MW2 (2022) made it easier to shred through opponents.

Meanwhile, Sledgehammer Games lies somewhere in the middle. However, if Black Ops 4’s 150 base health is any indicator to go off, we could be in store for a slower TTK in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 TTK changes explained

As part of the MW3 reveal event, Activision announced multiplayer features a base health of 150. It’s important to note that the change does not affect Hardcore more.

For a slight comparison, Warzone Season 4 increased base operator health from 100 to 150, bringing maximum health up to 300 for a player that is fully armored.

So if you are trying to visualize what the TTK may look like, it’s like playing WZ2 with no plates. There are, of course, a lot of other variables that go into testing kill speeds. If weapons are slower or have more recoil than previous games, then TTK will appear slower than it actually is.

And Call of Duty’s recently well-documented hit registration issues also make it difficult to get an exact value. If bullets don’t hit their targets as intended, the game’s TTK could feel faster or slower than it’s supposed to.

Based on everything we know so far, it’s safe to assume that MW3 will have a slower TTK than in previous years, but it’s impossible to know for sure until we officially get our hands on the game on November 10.