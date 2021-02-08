Dallas Empire are set to host the Empire Warzone Challenge, putting together some of the game’s top duos in a kill-race tournament with unique challenges. Here’s everything you need to know about the $25k tournament.
- Players can earn extra cash by completing side challenges
- 16 duos will face off in a kill race format
- Top names such as Aydan, HusKerrs and Rated
Warzone tournaments have become particularly exciting since the battle royale was released in March 2020, and Dallas Empire are bringing together some of the best for this one.
Here are all the details you need to know for the event including dates, times, schedule, streams, teams, and more.
Dallas Empire Warzone Challenge: Stream
The tournament will be streamed on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel, as embedded here, but you will also be able to catch the competitors on their personal streams if you’re looking to just watch one player in particular.
Dallas Empire Warzone Challenge: Schedule
The tournament kicks off at 12 PM CT (10 AM PT/1 PM ET/6 PM GMT) on Monday, February 8. It’s a one-day, 10-team double elimination tournament that should last through to the end of the day.
Expect matches to kick off shortly after 12 PM CT as the teams prepare themselves and the broadcast is ready to go.
Dallas Empire Warzone Challenge: Players & teams
16 duos are set to drop into Verdansk for the lion’s share of the $25,000 prize pool. While they’ve not all yet been announced, here are the duos we know of so far.
|Teams
|Aydan + Rated
|HusKerrs + ZLaner
|JoeWo + Exzachtt
|BobbyPoff + UnRational
|Merk + DougIsRaw
|TeePee + Crowder
|Tommey + Almxnd
|IceManIsaac + LuckyChamu
|Destroy + ClutchBelk
|Swagg + Booya
|NuFo + Spero
|Sebasberon + Jukeyz
|Jordy2d + Royalize
|Felo + TBE Newbz
|Piemxn + Stukawaki
|Legiqn + Intechs
Bracket
Below is the bracket, taken from Dallas Empire’s YouTube channel providing live updates.
Extra challenges
As well as the regular kill race tournament format, players will be able to earn a bit of extra money by completing certain challenges during their games. Here’s what they are:
- Highest kill game — $1,500
- Sniper kill over 400 meters — $500
- Win a gulag without killing opponent — $500
- Get 5 throwing knife kills in one game — $400
- Wipe a squad with a helicopter — $400
- Win a game only using a sniper and a pistol — $350
- Get 5 kills in one game — $250
- Execute 3 people in one game — $150
- Get an in-air kill from the drop — $100
Who thinks they could run up a stack with these challenges? 👀 pic.twitter.com/WVbia3WW3J
— Dallas Empire (@DallasEmpire) February 3, 2021
Overall, we’re bound to see some interesting action when teams take to Verdansk for this one, and offering a set of challenges makes it all even more exciting. The question is, who can make the most just by completing these challenges?
Be sure to catch the action at 12 PM CT on Monday, February 8.