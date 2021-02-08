Dallas Empire are set to host the Empire Warzone Challenge, putting together some of the game’s top duos in a kill-race tournament with unique challenges. Here’s everything you need to know about the $25k tournament.

Players can earn extra cash by completing side challenges

16 duos will face off in a kill race format

Top names such as Aydan, HusKerrs and Rated

Warzone tournaments have become particularly exciting since the battle royale was released in March 2020, and Dallas Empire are bringing together some of the best for this one.

Here are all the details you need to know for the event including dates, times, schedule, streams, teams, and more.

Dallas Empire Warzone Challenge: Stream

The tournament will be streamed on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel, as embedded here, but you will also be able to catch the competitors on their personal streams if you’re looking to just watch one player in particular.

Dallas Empire Warzone Challenge: Schedule

The tournament kicks off at 12 PM CT (10 AM PT/1 PM ET/6 PM GMT) on Monday, February 8. It’s a one-day, 10-team double elimination tournament that should last through to the end of the day.

Expect matches to kick off shortly after 12 PM CT as the teams prepare themselves and the broadcast is ready to go.

Dallas Empire Warzone Challenge: Players & teams

16 duos are set to drop into Verdansk for the lion’s share of the $25,000 prize pool. While they’ve not all yet been announced, here are the duos we know of so far.

Teams Aydan + Rated HusKerrs + ZLaner JoeWo + Exzachtt BobbyPoff + UnRational Merk + DougIsRaw TeePee + Crowder Tommey + Almxnd IceManIsaac + LuckyChamu Destroy + ClutchBelk Swagg + Booya NuFo + Spero Sebasberon + Jukeyz Jordy2d + Royalize Felo + TBE Newbz Piemxn + Stukawaki Legiqn + Intechs

Bracket

Below is the bracket, taken from Dallas Empire’s YouTube channel providing live updates.

Extra challenges

As well as the regular kill race tournament format, players will be able to earn a bit of extra money by completing certain challenges during their games. Here’s what they are:

Highest kill game — $1,500

Sniper kill over 400 meters — $500

Win a gulag without killing opponent — $500

Get 5 throwing knife kills in one game — $400

Wipe a squad with a helicopter — $400

Win a game only using a sniper and a pistol — $350

Get 5 kills in one game — $250

Execute 3 people in one game — $150

Get an in-air kill from the drop — $100

Who thinks they could run up a stack with these challenges? 👀 pic.twitter.com/WVbia3WW3J — Dallas Empire (@DallasEmpire) February 3, 2021

Overall, we’re bound to see some interesting action when teams take to Verdansk for this one, and offering a set of challenges makes it all even more exciting. The question is, who can make the most just by completing these challenges?

Be sure to catch the action at 12 PM CT on Monday, February 8.