How to watch Dallas Empire Challenge Warzone tournament

Published: 8/Feb/2021 17:08

by Jacob Hale
Dallas Empire are set to host the Empire Warzone Challenge, putting together some of the game’s top duos in a kill-race tournament with unique challenges. Here’s everything you need to know about the $25k tournament.

  • Players can earn extra cash by completing side challenges
  • 16 duos will face off in a kill race format
  • Top names such as Aydan, HusKerrs and Rated

Warzone tournaments have become particularly exciting since the battle royale was released in March 2020, and Dallas Empire are bringing together some of the best for this one.

Here are all the details you need to know for the event including dates, times, schedule, streams, teams, and more.

Dallas Empire Warzone Challenge: Stream

The tournament will be streamed on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel, as embedded here, but you will also be able to catch the competitors on their personal streams if you’re looking to just watch one player in particular.

Dallas Empire Warzone Challenge: Schedule

The tournament kicks off at 12 PM CT (10 AM PT/1 PM ET/6 PM GMT) on Monday, February 8. It’s a one-day, 10-team double elimination tournament that should last through to the end of the day.

Expect matches to kick off shortly after 12 PM CT as the teams prepare themselves and the broadcast is ready to go.

Dallas Empire Warzone Challenge: Players & teams

16 duos are set to drop into Verdansk for the lion’s share of the $25,000 prize pool. While they’ve not all yet been announced, here are the duos we know of so far.

Teams
Aydan + Rated
HusKerrs + ZLaner
JoeWo + Exzachtt
BobbyPoff + UnRational
Merk + DougIsRaw
TeePee + Crowder
Tommey + Almxnd
IceManIsaac + LuckyChamu
Destroy + ClutchBelk
Swagg + Booya
NuFo + Spero
Sebasberon + Jukeyz
Jordy2d + Royalize
Felo + TBE Newbz
Piemxn + Stukawaki
Legiqn + Intechs

Bracket

Below is the bracket, taken from Dallas Empire’s YouTube channel providing live updates.

dallas empire challenge bracket
YouTube: Dallas Empire
Full Empire Challenge winner’s bracket.

Extra challenges

As well as the regular kill race tournament format, players will be able to earn a bit of extra money by completing certain challenges during their games. Here’s what they are:

  • Highest kill game — $1,500
  • Sniper kill over 400 meters — $500
  • Win a gulag without killing opponent — $500
  • Get 5 throwing knife kills in one game — $400
  • Wipe a squad with a helicopter — $400
  • Win a game only using a sniper and a pistol — $350
  • Get 5 kills in one game — $250
  • Execute 3 people in one game — $150
  • Get an in-air kill from the drop — $100

Overall, we’re bound to see some interesting action when teams take to Verdansk for this one, and offering a set of challenges makes it all even more exciting. The question is, who can make the most just by completing these challenges?

Be sure to catch the action at 12 PM CT on Monday, February 8.

Call of Duty

When is League Play coming to Black Ops Cold War? Release date & how it works

Published: 8/Feb/2021 12:36

by Albert Petrosyan
Black Ops Cold War ranked
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Activision and Treyarch have confirmed that ranked play, officially known as League Play, is just around the corner in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1, so we’ve got everything there is to know about the ranked mode’s release.

One of the major topics of discussion with every Call of Duty game that gets released is League Play and Black Ops Cold War has been no exception, especially with the game now in its third month of existence.

Not many CoD titles have gotten League Play right, or featured it at all (ahem, Modern Warfare), but it being a staple of Treyarch’s game development, fans expected it to be a part of Black Ops Cold War at some point.

Well, that moment is finally near us, and with the release of the fan-favorite mode looming, here are all the details about it that we know so far.

What is League Play in Call of Duty?

League Play is a ranked mode that’s played in online public matches and allows players to move up leaderboards and potentially earn rewards/prestige by facing and defeating others that are at or around the same skill level.

Black Ops 2 League Play
Treyarch
Black Ops 2’s League Play is considered to be Call of Duty’s best.

Traditionally, this mode follows the official competitive Call of Duty ruleset, nowadays being the CDL’s format, meaning that many of the game’s weapons, attachments, perks, scorestreaks, and equipment are restricted from use.

The map and mode combinations also follow the CDL – all in all, it’s essentially voluntary skill-based matchmaking with incentives, further bridging CoD’s competitive sphere with the vast player-base that enjoys hopping on and running through pubs.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War League Play release date

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Reloaded Roadmap
Activision
The official Season 1 Reloaded Roadmap indicates that League Play is coming soon.

Along with the Feb 4 update patch notes for Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch and Activision announced that League Play will be released on Monday, February 8, 2021.

It had been previously confirmed that the ranked mode would debut at some point prior to the end of Season One (which is slated to wrap up on Feb 24), but now we finally have an official release date.

With League Play being a way to bring the casual and competitive sides of the game closer together, it makes sense for Activision to roll it out when the CoD League kicks off its second season. The first CDL matches will be played on Feb 11 at the Atlanta FaZe Home Series.

How will League Play work in Black Ops Cold War?

While we expect the Cold War iteration of League Play to follow the basic guidelines we mentioned above, there’s a good chance it will also feature unique aspects that bring something new to the table.

The exact details surrounding the mode have not yet been revealed, but Treyarch did state that this version was “built on the foundations of Black Ops 4’s popular ladder system” and will “offer even more Ranks for competitive fans to climb during intense League Play events.”

What maps & modes will be in Black Ops Cold War League Play?

Moscow Black Ops Cold War map
Activision
Moscow is one of the most popular maps in Black Ops Cold War.

The maps and modes used in Black Ops Cold War’s League Play are the same as those featured in the CDL. You can view the full maps and modes below.

Game Mode Maps
Hardpoint Checkmate, Garrison, Crossroads, Raid, Moscow
Search & Destroy Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Miami, Raid
Control Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

Cold War League Play custom classes

During the February 5th patch, Treyarch outlined information regarding the  CDL presets and custom game settings that would be coming to the competitive scene. While custom classes could make an appearance in Cold War League Play, we expect players will have to choose from set loadouts.

After all, this would mirror the pro CDL matches and help keep any OP loadouts from dominating the competition.

That’s all we have for now – we’ll continue updating this page with more information as it gets announced so make sure to check back here regularly!