How to watch CDL Resurgence $100k Fortune’s Keep tournament: Stream, schedule, teams

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

The Call of Duty League is hosting another $100,000 Resurgence tournament on Warzone map Fortune’s Keep, with trios dropping in to represent the top teams in CoD. Here’s how you can tune in, what to expect, and all of the teams that are playing.

In April 2022, the CDL hosted a $100k Resurgence tournament on Rebirth Island, with LA Guerrillas taking home the trophy thanks to solid plays throughout from Bryan ‘Apathy’ Zhelyazkov, Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas, Gavin ‘UnRationaL’ Ackley, and Scummn.

The CDL Resurgence tournament is making its return in October 2022, with 16 trios taking to Fortune’s Keep for the grand final.

While each of the 12 CDL franchises will have their own teams, they’ll have to compete against invited and qualified teams in the semi-finals to make it to the $100k grand final. Here’s how it all works.

CDL Resurgence Fortune’s Keep $100k stream & schedule

The Semis and Finals of the tournament will be held across two days, from October 15-16.

Matches start at 12pm PT (3 pm ET/8 pm BST) each day, with each part of the tournament taking place at the following times:

Semi-Final A — Saturday, October 15 at 12pm PT (3 pm ET/8 pm BST)

— Saturday, October 15 at 12pm PT (3 pm ET/8 pm BST) Semi-Final B — Saturday, October 15 at 2.30 pm PT (5.30 pm ET/10.30 pm BST)

Final — Sunday, October 16 at 12pm PT (3 pm ET/8 pm BST)

CDL Resurgence Fortune’s Keep $100k format

Each Semi-Final will see 16 teams drop into Fortune’s Keep: eight CDL teams, six qualifiers, and two Activision invites. The top eight teams from each Semi will then qualify for the Finals.

Teams will earn points to qualify for the final based on two criteria: kills and placement. Here’s how the points system will work:

1 kill = 1 point

Placement Multiplier 1st = 2x Points 2nd – 4th = 1.8x Points 5th – 7th = 1.6x Points 8th – 10th = 1.4x Points 11th – 13th = 1.2x Points 14th – 16th = 1x Points



CDL Resurgence Fortune’s Keep $100k teams & prize pool

While not all teams have been announced yet, here are all of the franchise teams that have been announced thus far, though expect many more team announcements in the lead-up to the tournament.

Atlanta FaZe — Minnesota RØKKR Almond, Tommey, Newbz Boston Breach — New York Subliners — Florida Mutineers — OpTic Texas — London Royal Ravens — Seattle Surge JoeWo, bbreadman, WarsZ LA Guerrillas HusKerrs, UnRationaL, Scummn Toronto Ultra — LA Thieves — Vegas Legion —

The top eight teams in the tournament will be placing in the money, with the winners taking home $30,000, or $10,000 per player. Here’s the full prize pool breakdown:

1st: $30,000

2nd: $21,000

3rd: $15,000

4th: $12,000

5th: $9,000

6th: $6,000

7th: $4,000

8th: $3,000

Make sure to tune into the tournament on October 15 & 16 to see if the LA Guerrillas can retain their crown, or if some new names are ready to take the grand prize.