How to watch CDL Resurgence $100k Fortune’s Keep tournament: Stream, schedule, teams

The Call of Duty League is hosting another $100,000 Resurgence tournament on Warzone map Fortune’s Keep, with trios dropping in to represent the top teams in CoD. Here’s how you can tune in, what to expect, and all of the teams that are playing.
In April 2022, the CDL hosted a $100k Resurgence tournament on Rebirth Island, with LA Guerrillas taking home the trophy thanks to solid plays throughout from Bryan ‘Apathy’ Zhelyazkov, Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas, Gavin ‘UnRationaL’ Ackley, and Scummn.
The CDL Resurgence tournament is making its return in October 2022, with 16 trios taking to Fortune’s Keep for the grand final.
While each of the 12 CDL franchises will have their own teams, they’ll have to compete against invited and qualified teams in the semi-finals to make it to the $100k grand final. Here’s how it all works.
CDL Resurgence Fortune’s Keep $100k stream & schedule
The Semis and Finals of the tournament will be held across two days, from October 15-16.
Matches start at 12pm PT (3 pm ET/8 pm BST) each day, with each part of the tournament taking place at the following times:
- Semi-Final A — Saturday, October 15 at 12pm PT (3 pm ET/8 pm BST)
- Semi-Final B — Saturday, October 15 at 2.30 pm PT (5.30 pm ET/10.30 pm BST)
- Final — Sunday, October 16 at 12pm PT (3 pm ET/8 pm BST)
CDL Resurgence Fortune’s Keep $100k format
Each Semi-Final will see 16 teams drop into Fortune’s Keep: eight CDL teams, six qualifiers, and two Activision invites. The top eight teams from each Semi will then qualify for the Finals.
Teams will earn points to qualify for the final based on two criteria: kills and placement. Here’s how the points system will work:
- 1 kill = 1 point
- Placement Multiplier
- 1st = 2x Points
- 2nd – 4th = 1.8x Points
- 5th – 7th = 1.6x Points
- 8th – 10th = 1.4x Points
- 11th – 13th = 1.2x Points
- 14th – 16th = 1x Points
CDL Resurgence Fortune’s Keep $100k teams & prize pool
While not all teams have been announced yet, here are all of the franchise teams that have been announced thus far, though expect many more team announcements in the lead-up to the tournament.
|Atlanta FaZe
|—
|Minnesota RØKKR
|Almond, Tommey, Newbz
|Boston Breach
|—
|New York Subliners
|—
|Florida Mutineers
|—
|OpTic Texas
|—
|London Royal Ravens
|—
|Seattle Surge
|JoeWo, bbreadman, WarsZ
|LA Guerrillas
|HusKerrs, UnRationaL, Scummn
|Toronto Ultra
|—
|LA Thieves
|—
|Vegas Legion
|—
The top eight teams in the tournament will be placing in the money, with the winners taking home $30,000, or $10,000 per player. Here’s the full prize pool breakdown:
- 1st: $30,000
- 2nd: $21,000
- 3rd: $15,000
- 4th: $12,000
- 5th: $9,000
- 6th: $6,000
- 7th: $4,000
- 8th: $3,000
Make sure to tune into the tournament on October 15 & 16 to see if the LA Guerrillas can retain their crown, or if some new names are ready to take the grand prize.