How to watch CDL New York: streams, schedule, scores, brackets, more

The Call of Duty League returns for the New York Home Series on July 10-12, and we've got everything you need to keep up with the action, including all the streams, full schedule, live scores, updated brackets, and more.

For the first time this season, the Call of Duty League is shifting its attention to The Big Apple, as the New York Subliners are hosting their lone Home Series of the inaugural campaign.

With just three tournaments left before the CDL Championship, the opportunities for teams to improve their position in the 2020 standings are growing slimmer and slimmer.

As per usual, only eight of the 12 sides will be in attendance. In addition to the Subliners, the Atlanta FaZe, Chicago Huntsmen, London Royal Ravens, Los Angeles Guerrillas, Minnesota ROKKR, Paris Legion, and Toronto Ultra will be participating.

Jump to Section:

Streams

All Call of Duty League events this season are being broadcast exclusively on YouTube, and we've included the streams for all three days of CDL New York below.

Day 1 - July 10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSMWSxODA4g

Day 2 - July 11

Day 3 - July 12

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjjgwDVVU3E

Brackets

Here are the CDL NY brackets for both Groups A and B, as well as the Playoffs once all the matches from group play have wrapped up.

Group A Bracket

Group B Bracket

Playoff Bracket

Schedule & results

Here are the full schedule and scores for all of this weekend's matches. Teams marked in red were eliminated at that point in the competition.

Friday, July 10

Round Match PST EST BST (July 10/11) AEST (July 11) Group A R1 Toronto Ultra vs Paris Legion 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Group B R1 Chicago Huntsmen vs London Royal Ravens 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Group A R1 Los Angeles Guerrillas vs Atlanta FaZe 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM Group B R1 Minnesota ROKKR vs New York Subliners 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM 3:00 AM

Saturday, July 11

Round Match PST EST BST (July 11/12) AEST (July 12) Group B WR2 TBD vs TBD 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 6:00 PM 3:00 AM Group A WR2 TBD vs TBD 11:30 AM 2:30 PM 7:30 PM 4:30 AM Group B LR1 TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Group A LR1 TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Group B LR2 TBD vs TBD 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM Group A LR2 TBD vs TBD 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM 10:30 PM

Sunday, July 12

Round Match PST EST BST AEST (July 13) Semifinal 1 TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Semifinal 2 TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM

Format & rules

CDL New York features the same format that all of the other Home Series have followed: the eight teams are split into two pre-determined groups of four, in which they play a double-elimination bracket until only two are left standing.

Those four teams then advance to a single-elimination playoff bracket, with the winner from Group A facing the runner-up from Group B in the semifinals and vice-versa.

As for the prizing, in addition to the $100,000 that will be split among the top-four teams, there are a lot of valuable CDL Points at stake. Each win is worth 10 points, with an additional going to the champions.

1st – 50 CDL Points + $50,000

2nd – 30 CDL Points + $30,000

3rd/4th – 20 CDL Points + $10,000

5th/6th – 10 CDL Points

7th/8th – 0 CDL Points

Teams & Rosters

As far as these eight competing teams go, there haven't been any official roster changes made, so we expect the same starting lineups that they rolled out in their respective previous events.

Atlanta FaZe

Tyler ' aBeZy ' Pharris

' Pharris Chris ' Simp ' Lehr

' Lehr McArthur ' Cellium ' Jovel

' Jovel Michael ' MajorManiak ' Syzzmaniak

' Syzzmaniak Preston ' Priestahh ' Greiner

' Greiner Juan ' JurNii ' Antonio González (Sub)

' Antonio González (Sub) Thomas 'GRVTY' Malin (Sub)

Chicago Huntsmen

Seth ' Scump ' Abner

' Abner Matthew ' FormaL ' Piper

' Piper Alec ' Arcitys ' Sanderson

' Sanderson Dylan ' Envoy ' Hannon

' Hannon Preston 'Prestinni' Sanderson

Sanderson Peirce ' Gunless ' Hillman (sub)

' Hillman (sub) Jordon ' General ' General (sub)

' General (sub) Marcus 'MBoZe' Blanks (sub)

London Royal Ravens

Bradley ' wuskin ' Marshall

' Marshall Matthew ' Skrapz ' Marshall

' Marshall Trei 'Zer0' Morris

Morris Dylan ' Dylan ' Henderson

' Henderson Sean ' Seany ' O'Connor

' O'Connor Jordan ' Jurd ' Crowley (sub)

' Crowley (sub) Rhys ' Rated ' Price (sub)

' Price (sub) Dylan 'MadCat' Daly (sub)

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Rasim ' Blazt ' Ogresevic

' Ogresevic Ulysses ' AquA ' Silva

' Silva Jacob ' Decemate ' Cato

' Cato Renato ' Saints ' Forza

' Forza Reece ' Vivid' Drost

Drost Kris ' Spart ' Cervantez (sub)

' Cervantez (sub) Andres ' Lacefield ' Lacefield (sub)

' Lacefield (sub) Patrick 'ACHES' Price (sub)

New York Subliners

Thomas ' ZooMaa ' Paparatto

' Paparatto Donovan ' Temp ' Laroda

' Laroda Lamar ' Accuracy ' Abedi

' Abedi Makenzie ' Mack ' Kelley

' Kelley Dillon ' Attach ' Price

' Price Doug ' Censor ' Martin (sub)

' Martin (sub) Nick 'Happy' Suda (sub)

Paris Legion

Luke ' Louqa ' Rigas

' Rigas Conrad ' Shockz ' Rymarek

' Rymarek Denholm ' Denz ' Taylor

' Taylor Matthew ' KISMET ' Tinsley

' Tinsley Zach ' Zed ' Denyer

' Denyer Timothy ' Phantomz ' Landis (sub)

' Landis (sub) Paul 'Breszy' Breszynski (sub)

Toronto Ultra

Adrian ' MeTTalZ ' Serrano

' Serrano Anthony ' Methodz ' Zinni

' Zinni Ben ' Bance ' Bance

' Bance Tobias ' CleanX ' Juul Jønsson

' Juul Jønsson Cameron ' Cammy ' McKilligan

' McKilligan Carson ' Brack ' Newberry (sub)

' Newberry (sub) Alejandro ' Lucky ' López (sub)

' López (sub) Daniel ' Loony ' Loza (sub)

' Loza (sub) Nicholas ' Classic ' DiCostanzo (sub)

' DiCostanzo (sub) Mehran 'Mayhem' Anjomshoa (sub)

For more information about the current campaign, make sure to visit our Call of Duty League 2020 season hub, which includes the latest standings, event schedule, and more.