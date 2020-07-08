How to watch CDL New York: streams, schedule, scores, brackets, more

The Call of Duty League returns for the New York Home Series on July 10-12, and we've got everything you need to keep up with the action, including all the streams, full schedule, live scores, updated brackets, and more.
For the first time this season, the Call of Duty League is shifting its attention to The Big Apple, as the New York Subliners are hosting their lone Home Series of the inaugural campaign.
With just three tournaments left before the CDL Championship, the opportunities for teams to improve their position in the 2020 standings are growing slimmer and slimmer.
As per usual, only eight of the 12 sides will be in attendance. In addition to the Subliners, the Atlanta FaZe, Chicago Huntsmen, London Royal Ravens, Los Angeles Guerrillas, Minnesota ROKKR, Paris Legion, and Toronto Ultra will be participating.
Jump to Section:
Streams
All Call of Duty League events this season are being broadcast exclusively on YouTube, and we've included the streams for all three days of CDL New York below.
Day 1 - July 10
Day 2 - July 11
Day 3 - July 12
Brackets
Here are the CDL NY brackets for both Groups A and B, as well as the Playoffs once all the matches from group play have wrapped up.
Group A Bracket
Group B Bracket
Playoff Bracket
Schedule & results
Here are the full schedule and scores for all of this weekend's matches. Teams marked in red were eliminated at that point in the competition.
Friday, July 10
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST (July 10/11)
|AEST (July 11)
|Group A R1
|Toronto Ultra vs Paris Legion
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Group B R1
|Chicago Huntsmen vs London Royal Ravens
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
|Group A R1
|Los Angeles Guerrillas vs Atlanta FaZe
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|Group B R1
|Minnesota ROKKR vs New York Subliners
|5:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|1:30 AM
|3:00 AM
Saturday, July 11
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST (July 11/12)
|AEST (July 12)
|Group B WR2
|TBD vs TBD
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|3:00 AM
|Group A WR2
|TBD vs TBD
|11:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|4:30 AM
|Group B LR1
|TBD vs TBD
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Group A LR1
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
|Group B LR2
|TBD vs TBD
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|Group A LR2
|TBD vs TBD
|5:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|1:30 AM
|10:30 PM
Sunday, July 12
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST
|AEST (July 13)
|Semifinal 1
|TBD vs TBD
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Semifinal 2
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|9:00 AM
Format & rules
CDL New York features the same format that all of the other Home Series have followed: the eight teams are split into two pre-determined groups of four, in which they play a double-elimination bracket until only two are left standing.
- Read More: Scump shares online concerns for Huntsmen
Those four teams then advance to a single-elimination playoff bracket, with the winner from Group A facing the runner-up from Group B in the semifinals and vice-versa.
As for the prizing, in addition to the $100,000 that will be split among the top-four teams, there are a lot of valuable CDL Points at stake. Each win is worth 10 points, with an additional going to the champions.
- 1st – 50 CDL Points + $50,000
- 2nd – 30 CDL Points + $30,000
- 3rd/4th – 20 CDL Points + $10,000
- 5th/6th – 10 CDL Points
- 7th/8th – 0 CDL Points
Teams & Rosters
As far as these eight competing teams go, there haven't been any official roster changes made, so we expect the same starting lineups that they rolled out in their respective previous events.
- Atlanta FaZe
- Chicago Huntsmen
- London Royal Ravens
- Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Minnesota ROKKR
- New York Subliners
- Paris Legion
- Toronto Ultra
Atlanta FaZe
- Tyler 'aBeZy' Pharris
- Chris 'Simp' Lehr
- McArthur 'Cellium' Jovel
- Michael 'MajorManiak' Syzzmaniak
- Preston 'Priestahh' Greiner
- Juan 'JurNii' Antonio González (Sub)
- Thomas 'GRVTY' Malin (Sub)
Chicago Huntsmen
- Seth 'Scump' Abner
- Matthew 'FormaL' Piper
- Alec 'Arcitys' Sanderson
- Dylan 'Envoy' Hannon
- Preston 'Prestinni' Sanderson
- Peirce 'Gunless' Hillman (sub)
- Jordon 'General' General (sub)
- Marcus 'MBoZe' Blanks (sub)
London Royal Ravens
- Bradley 'wuskin' Marshall
- Matthew 'Skrapz' Marshall
- Trei 'Zer0' Morris
- Dylan 'Dylan' Henderson
- Sean 'Seany' O'Connor
- Jordan 'Jurd' Crowley (sub)
- Rhys 'Rated' Price (sub)
- Dylan 'MadCat' Daly (sub)
Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Rasim 'Blazt' Ogresevic
- Ulysses 'AquA' Silva
- Jacob 'Decemate' Cato
- Renato 'Saints' Forza
- Reece 'Vivid' Drost
- Kris 'Spart' Cervantez (sub)
- Andres 'Lacefield' Lacefield (sub)
- Patrick 'ACHES' Price (sub)
New York Subliners
- Thomas 'ZooMaa' Paparatto
- Donovan 'Temp' Laroda
- Lamar 'Accuracy' Abedi
- Makenzie 'Mack' Kelley
- Dillon 'Attach' Price
- Doug 'Censor' Martin (sub)
- Nick 'Happy' Suda (sub)
Paris Legion
- Luke 'Louqa' Rigas
- Conrad 'Shockz' Rymarek
- Denholm 'Denz' Taylor
- Matthew 'KISMET' Tinsley
- Zach 'Zed' Denyer
- Timothy 'Phantomz' Landis (sub)
- Paul 'Breszy' Breszynski (sub)
Toronto Ultra
- Adrian 'MeTTalZ' Serrano
- Anthony 'Methodz' Zinni
- Ben 'Bance' Bance
- Tobias 'CleanX' Juul Jønsson
- Cameron 'Cammy' McKilligan
- Carson 'Brack' Newberry (sub)
- Alejandro 'Lucky' López (sub)
- Daniel 'Loony' Loza (sub)
- Nicholas 'Classic' DiCostanzo (sub)
- Mehran 'Mayhem' Anjomshoa (sub)
For more information about the current campaign, make sure to visit our Call of Duty League 2020 season hub, which includes the latest standings, event schedule, and more.