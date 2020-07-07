Chino explains OpTic Gaming CDL situation after getting benched again

Veteran pro player Martin Chino has provided an update on his situation with OpTic Gaming Los Angeles in the Call of Duty League.

After being forced to the fringes of the bench at the start of the newly formed Call of Duty League, Chino was given a chance at redemption when he was promoted to the starting lineup in May.

However, it appears that his stint as a member of the main squad has been short-lived, as the longtime competitor posted a video on July 6 strongly suggesting he'd been relegated to the substitute's role yet again.

"Last night, I was pretty upset, mad, angry, frustrated, but at the end of the day, those guys are some of my best friends and my teammates," he said. "If they felt the decisions were the best for the team, I'm not going to be frustrated by it. It's just hard."

"Who knows, maybe I'll get a chance to play at Champs or something like that if the team needs me, and next year, hopefully, I can become a starter and try do my best with what I'm given."

This video comes after Chino expressed his frustrations in a series of July 5 tweets, which a lot of fans interpreted as a sign that he'd been removed from the lineup, even though no roster changes have been officially announced.

"Never appreciated, always a second option," he wrote. "Tired of not putting myself first."

After starting the season on the OGLA bench, along with fellow veteran Goonjar, Chino was brought in to replace the struggling JKap in the Green Wall's starting lineup. The team showed instant signs of improvements, advancing all the way to the grand final of the Florida Home Series before another top-four finish at CDL Seattle.

However, that success quickly evaporated when they were eliminated in the first round of the most recent tournament - hosted by Paris Legion - after many were starting to rekindle the same high expectations they had for the squad from prior to the season.

The question now turns to who will be replacing the veteran in the lineup; all indications are that OpTic will not be bringing back JKap and instead are looking to sign two players from the amateur Challengers circuit, a strategy that has worked for other teams like the Subliners (Mack) and Mutineers (Owakening).

According to reports, the two amateurs that OGLA are considering are Drazah and Hollow, both of whom currently play for UYU.

We could see one replace Chino while the other is reportedly set to take the place of superstar Dashy, whose inconsistent performances this year have drawn criticism from fans and pundits alike, despite his status as one of the esport's greats.

Of course, none of this can be considered a done deal until OpTic Gaming make an official announcement, which they haven't at the time of publication.

It might be a while before we see something like that, however, considering that they won't be playing in the upcoming New York Home Series and their next appearance won't be until CDL London July 17.