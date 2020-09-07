How to watch Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal: stream, time, more

The highly-anticipated multiplayer reveal for the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is nearly upon us, and we've got everything you need to watch the event live.

Black Ops Cold War is the name of the Call of Duty series' next installment in 2020 and, as expected, most of the attention is on the multiplayer side of things.

Advertisement

The game's worldwide reveal in Warzone on August 26 generated a lot of hype and excitement, but with nothing about the MP being announced or discussed, fans are hungrily awaiting for the next step of the reveal process.

When is the Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal?

The official MP reveal event will take place on Wednesday, September 9 at the following worldwide times:

Advertisement

10AM PT

12PM CT

1PM ET

6PM UK (BST)

7PM CEST (EU)

3AM AEST (September 10)

The end of the #BlackOpsColdWar trailer includes a sneak peek of multiplayer!pic.twitter.com/lpOWdLH7io — DEXERTO Call of Duty #Warzone (@DexertoIntel) August 26, 2020

Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal stream

The reveal event will be broadcast live across all of the official Call of Duty pages and channels, including Twitch, which we've included below for your convenience. You can also catch the stream on CoD's YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

BOCW MP - what we know so far

While Wednesday's event will the first time Activision and Treyarch reveal official details about the BOCW multiplayer, there's been no shortage of leaks and rumors revealing quite a few details about that aspect of the game.

In fact, during a recent play-test involving content creators and Call of Duty League pros, alpha gameplay was leaked showing the new Miami map and a game mode called 'Extraction.'

Advertisement

Read More: New AR gameplay leaked for Warzone Season 6

That's not all: Prior to that, YouTuber SalvationsElite published a video containing a massive set of leaks revealing info about the various maps, modes, weapons, attachments, perks, scorestreaks, and other features.

What else to expect?

It's safe to assume that a good chunk of what gets shown on the MP reveal stream will be things that a many fans are already aware of. That said, there will be plenty of new stuff introduced as well, including a lot of gameplay previewing the maps and mechanics.

Additionally, players have been inquiring about when the BOCW beta will be available, so expect that to be part of the presentation. We already know that there will be an open beta that users who pre-order the digital versions will get early access to - up to five days for those on PS4.

Advertisement

Last but not least, the Call of Duty League's Clint 'Maven' Evans and Joe 'MerK' DeLuca are hosting the event, which means that there should be a portion of it dedicated to the CDL and official competitive CoD, especially since the format's going back to 4v4.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be releasing on November 13 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. According to Activision, the game will also be available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X as soon as the next-gen consoles are rolled out.