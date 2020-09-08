Black Ops Cold War teaser hints at return of iconic CoD killstreak

Treyarch could be set to bring back one of the most iconic killstreaks in Call of Duty history as the latest Black Ops Cold War teaser has hinted at the return of the RC-XD.

The full reveal of Black Ops Cold War multiplayer is just around the corner. Treyarch is lifting the lid on Wednesday, September 9 with a full gameplay showcase. Before we reach the big reveal though, the developers have already been teasing what to expect.

An initial video hinted at locations for new multiplayer maps. From Florida to Brazil, players could be traveling all over the world in future CoD maps. Just 24 hours later and the next teaser has been shared online. Instead of focusing on locations, the latest video brings us intel on potential tools of destruction.

After debuting a decade ago in Treyarch’s original Black Ops release, the RC-XD killstreak appears to be locked in too. A new teaser showed the explosive device in action, pointing to its inclusion in the title's multiplayer modes.

The ‘Remote Controlled-Explosive Device’ quickly became one of the most common killstreaks in Black Ops. At a low cost of just three kills in a row, they could be acquired with ease. Next to UAVs and Counter UAVs, they were one of the lowest killstreak rewards in any CoD they appeared in.

With the right pathing and timing, the explosive gadget could lead to ridiculous multi-kills. Dealing roughly the same amount of damage as a lethal grenade, it was an effective tool to flank enemies. Many of the original Black Ops maps even featured little shortcuts just for the remote-controlled device.

In the new Black Ops Cold War multiplayer teaser we can see the explosive gadget in action as it soars over a sand dune. It looks as though two explosives are attached underneath and springs near the wheels can help launch it further into the sky.

It’s too early to say exactly how the killstreak might work in the upcoming game. It could be restricted to certain maps and modes, or it could even be exclusive to the revamped Warzone experience. Only time will tell.

However, the sandy locale does match the brief glimpse of multiplayer footage we were shown in the reveal trailer. If that vehicle-heavy map is part of the core competitive experience, then it’s safe to assume RC-XD’s will be as well.

While the RC appears to be the first killstreak confirmed for multiplayer -following in-game teasers in previous Warzone seasons - a few more returning favorites could be in the cards too. Earlier leaks suggested that everything from Napalm Strikes to Chopper Gunners are set to come back in 2020.

Keep your eyes peeled for more teasers in the leadup to the official reveal. We’ve had map locations and now killstreaks too. There’s a good chance the final teaser might focus on specific weapons ahead of the full reveal on September 9.