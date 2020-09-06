David Vonderhaar responds after Black Ops Cold War gameplay leaks

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer reveal might not be for another few days, but snippets of its gameplay were already leaked across the internet, prompting a response from David Vonderhaar, the face of Treyarch.

Reports indicate that a Black Ops Cold War gameplay demo alpha has been sent to select content creators and professional Call of Duty League players.

A prominent streamer accidentally going live while playing the embargoed alpha led that gameplay to be spread across the web, despite the broadcaster quickly shutting off his stream.

In anticipation of the game’s officially scheduled reveal on September 9, Treyarch’s Game Designer Director, David Vonderhaar, took to Twitter to let fans know that he “can’t wait for you all to see what we’ve been cooking up.” This prompted excitement from the community, but also some snarky responses.

Can’t wait for you all to see what we’ve been cooking up... https://t.co/Myof7tNXOa — David Vonderhaar (@DavidVonderhaar) September 5, 2020

One Twitter user replied to Vonderhaar expressing a lack of excitement, letting the developer know that the community has already seen what the Treyarch and Raven Software teams have been “cooking up,” which includes footage of a new ‘VIP Escort’ mode.

As prepared as possible for what can be a passionate community on social media, Vonderhaar replied with a meme invoking Morpheus from the Matrix.

The reply is very clear in its intentions: “What if I told you, you haven’t seen s**t.” Vonderhaar has obviously seen the gameplay that was leaked across the internet and he wants the community to know that the footage barely scratches the surface of what Activision and Black Ops Cold War’s developers have in store for the multiplayer reveal.

The official reveal will be on September 9 and streamed across Call of Duty’s Twitch and YouTube channels. The stream will be hosted by veteran Call of Duty esports hosts, Clint 'Maven' Evans and Joe 'MerK' DeLuca, and could possibly include numerous content creators and pro players from the CoD community.

Following months of uncertainty, fans of the ever-popular FPS series are eagerly anticipating the reveal of this title following Modern Warfare’s massive success with Warzone.