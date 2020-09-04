Black Ops Cold War gameplay leaks reveal brand-new game mode

Brand new Black Ops Cold War multiplayer gameplay has leaked online ahead of the September 9 reveal, showcasing an entirely new Call of Duty mode.

Treyarch is set to formally unveil the first Black Ops Cold War multiplayer footage on September 9. However, before we get to their highly anticipated reveal, a chunk of gameplay from a recent test has slipped through the cracks.

Advertisement

A handful of popular Call of Duty content creators were reportedly invited to a secret gameplay demo on September 3. During this behind closed doors showcase, one streamer accidentally went live on Twitch. While the mistake was quickly covered up, screenshots and brief snippets of Cold War gameplay soon spread.

Much of the footage is of an extremely poor quality, though plenty of details can still be made out. From map design to an all-new game mode in action, here’s what we can take away from the multiplayer leak.

Advertisement

Black Ops Cold War multiplayer leak reveals new mode

Right out of the gate, it’s clear that testers were invited to try out a brand new Call of Duty mode. ‘VIP Escort’ flashes on the screen at the beginning of the first round. It appears as though one team has to get a VIP target to an extraction point on the map. All while the opposing squad is trying to stop them.

While we can’t tell what the VIP actually is - an object or a human target, perhaps - we do know that it can take damage. "VIP is taking fire,” a voiceover came through early into the round. “Keep the package safe."

Through other leaked screenshots, we can also make out that it’s a round-based mode. Similar to Search and Destroy, a tracker can be seen on the HUD that indicates how many players are left alive on both teams. What begins as a 6v6 mode can soon dwindle down to 1v1 fights as players compete near the VIP target. There’s also a timer that ticks down, forcing teams to act urgently. VIP Escort appears similar to a mode that was originally planned for Infinity Ward's Modern Warfare 2. However, this version never saw the light of day as it was cut prior to release.

Advertisement

Additionally, there are two separate extraction points across one of the maps played during the test. A night-time landscape is lit up by bright neon lights in what looks to be a Miami-inspired setting. Players can fight in the streets or inside one of many open buildings.

Beyond the new mode, a few key tidbits can be taken away from the leaked footage. A circular radar is back in the top left corner of the HUD. Player health bars can be seen at all times. And there’s room for three unique items in the bottom right corner. Presumably a lethal grenade, a tactical grenade, along with another feature that charges over time. Perhaps a Field Upgrade similar to Modern Warfare.

As for weapons on display, it appeared as though the tester was sticking with a basic Assault Rifle. No particular attachments stood out as they jumped in the game with a regular iron sight equipped.

Advertisement

Activision is sure to be striking down any leaks of this Black Ops Cold War gameplay. So expect it to be removed across the board over the next few days. At the timing of writing, however, the clip is still active and can be seen here.

Anxious fans won’t have to wait long to see a proper reveal, however. Treyarch will be lifting the lid on the highly-anticipated multiplayer component on Sep. 9.