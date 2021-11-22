How to watch 100T Vanguard show match: ACHES vs Nadeshot, stream, teams

Call of Duty’s greatest beef is back on the menu. To celebrate Vanguard, 100 Thieves are hosting the Legends Show Match — headlined by Nadeshot vs ACHES. Here’s the stream, teams, and more.

Vanguard show match on December 1

Playing live at 100T’s Cash App Compound

Legends include Nade, ACHES, FormaL, and ZooMaa

We’re talking Nadeshot and ACHES, FormaL and Crimsix, and Call of Duty on LAN in a 4v4 format. The 100 Thieves’ Legends Show Match is going to bring CoD fans back to the golden days with some of the game’s most iconic names and rivals.

If you remember when Nade and ACHES got touchy feely at LAN, or even when Crim likened Formy to Jack Black just last season — this event should be for you. And if you don’t care about that spice, maybe you’ll be interested in CDL retired pros, coaches, and current veterans competing in Vanguard on LAN.

100T Legends Show Match: Stream

The show match will be streamed on 100T’s official Twitch account, but you’ll likely be able to tune into individual POVs from players like Crimsix and ZooMaa as well.

100T Vanguard Show Match: Format

The rivalry returns.@ACHES and @Nadeshot will face off in the @100Thieves Legends Show Match on Dec 1 😈 pic.twitter.com/AY0Ccz8QFK — DEXERTO Intel (@DexertoIntel) November 22, 2021

The format for the event seems to be a 4v4 Vanguard series, following a draft with ACHES and Nadeshot as captains.

The Show Match is scheduled for December 1, so we’ll update this piece with more details as we get closer to the date. In terms of expected rules, one has to assume that they’ll be running with the CDL 2022 ruleset — along with extra GAs (Gentlemen’s Agreements) banning damage mags and Vital.

100T Vanguard Show Match: Teams

Happy Halloween 😈 Celebrate with some classic bad blood: @ACHES vs @Nadeshot, UMG Grand Finals 2012. pic.twitter.com/HunkcsRTLZ — DEXERTO Intel (@DexertoIntel) October 31, 2021

So far, we don’t know what the teams will be — but we do know the players: Nadeshot (captain), ACHES (captain), ZooMaa, Clayster, FormaL, Crimsix, JKap, and Rambo.

While Nade and ACHES might have the most popular beef among all competitors listed, Crimsix and FormaL have had their fair share of drama as well.

Old and new CoD fans alike will be excited to see who the two captains end up drafting. We’ll update this piece with the teams once they’re locked in.