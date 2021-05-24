How to unlock classic hit marker sound effect in Black Ops Cold War Season 3 - Dexerto

Black Ops Cold War may be the latest Call of Duty game on the block, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the classic hit marker sound effect.

Call of Duty’s Season 3 Reloaded update has brought with it the new AMP63 pistol, Combat Bow killstreak, Ballistic Knife, and Baseball Bat melee weapon to Black Ops Cold War. There’s certainly a lot of content to get stuck into, but one of the lesser-known additions is that of the classic hit marker sound effect.

Treyarch added this nostalgic audio option as part of the new update, giving series veterans the chance to relive the sound design of previous CoD titles. Whether you miss the classic hit marker sound effect or you just want to hear what it sounds like, then you’ll want to check out our quick guide.

How to unlock classic hit marker sound effect in Black Ops Cold War

From the shrill ping of a long-range cranium kill to the fleshy thud of bodyshots, the Call of Duty series has always prided itself on creating some deeply satisfying bullet sound effects. Not only do these subtle sound cues help us know when our bullets are being registered, they also make each gun feel incredibly powerful.

Despite this, some players have voiced their distaste for the updated hit marker sound effects. Fortunately, Treyarch has given fans the option to toggle between the new and classic hit marker sound effects. Here’s how you can switch between them:

Boot up Black Ops Cold War Head over to the “Settings” option Click on the “Audio” tab Scroll down until you see the “Select Hit Markers Sound Effect” Toggle the option over to “Classic” Hop into a game and begin firing off rounds to hear the classic hit marker sound effect.

If you have grown attached to the new Cold War hit marker sound and wish to revert back to it, then simply head back to the options menu and switch it back. Make sure you check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and updates.