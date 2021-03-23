How to turn off crossplay in Call of Duty Warzone for PC, Xbox One & PS4 - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone invites players across major platforms to battle it out on Verdansk. But for those who just want to play with people of their respective platforms, you can turn off crossplay for PS4, Xbox One, and PC – here’s how.

The video game industry has grown to accommodate crossplay between major systems, which vastly expands the pool of players one can hop in with. At one time, it was a hotly contested concept, but now plenty of titles ship with crossplay, though sometimes not everyone can or wants to utilize it.

Luckily, there are ways to disable the feature in Warzone, for people who only want to keep games between console players or let PC users to compete among themselves.

How to turn Warzone’s crossplay feature off

While on paper crossplay sounds like a wonderful idea, over the last couple of years there has been a heated debate among players over the potential advantages tied to platforms.

Moreover, there are cheaters that spike on one platform over another throughout the year. Exploitable glitches and the like can be really off putting, making some people rather not enable crossplay.

There are plenty of reasons why people would want to disable crossplay, which is why Warzone gives them the choice to opt-out of the feature.

Disable crossplay

Press Start, which will open up the options menu.

Go to the ‘Account’ tab at the very end next to Audio.

Toggle ‘Crossplay’ to Disabled.

Turning off crossplay should, in theory, limit your opponents to the platform you are playing on. It also however means that wait times for matchmaking will go up, as you’ve lessened the player pool.

While the feature is a great option for those that want to play with friends on PC or another console, it’s certainly not for everyone. Thankfully, Activision has given us a quick way to turn it off.