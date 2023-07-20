How to play Warzone Mobile in the US with a VPN

As fans eagerly await the release of Warzone Mobile in the US, there is a way to play the beta version of the game thanks to VPNs.

Warzone Mobile is, as the name implies, the mobile version of the popular Call of Duty battle royale, allowing you to battle against 120 other players, all from your mobile device, making the warzone more portable and accessible than ever.

However, with no concrete release date, US players are desperate to try the beta, which many other countries already have access to. Here’s how you can do it, thanks to VPNs.

Where can you play Warzone Mobile?

Right now, only players in Australia, Chile, Norway and Sweden can play Warzone Mobile. The version of the game is currently running a Limited Release which is essentially a beta version of the game that’s only available in certain parts of the world.

However, if you’re desperate to play Warzone Mobile in the US, Canada, UK and beyond, then there are some hoops you can jump through to access it.

How to play Warzone Mobile using a VPN

ACTIVISION A VPN allows you to play Warzone Mobile in the US

To access the Limited Release of Warzone Mobile in the US, you’ll need to download a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN thanks to its modern security features and wide selection of servers.

By downloading a VPN, you’ll be able to mask where you’re playing from and access a server where Warzone Mobile is available. Simply download ExpressVPN and follow the instructions. You’ll then want to connect to a server in either Australia, Chile, Norway or Sweden.

You’ll then need to create a separate Google or Apple Store account before downloading Warzone Mobile and entering Verdansk.

For those happy to wait, you can pre-register for Warzone Mobile and get additional rewards when the game comes out.

