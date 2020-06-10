How to level up weapons fast in Modern Warfare and Warzone

Leveling your guns up as quickly as possible is the surest way to “get good” in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, and we have some easy tips for new or experimenting players to use.

Whether you’re dropping into Call of Duty’s multiplayer or Warzone playlists, your performance is dependent on and therefore maximized by the attachments available for customizing your guns.

And some of those attachments, like the ever-important Monolithic Suppressor, aren’t available until you hit a gun’s higher levels. Reaching those tiers is fairly straightforward, you just want to use the weapon as much as possible, but there are specific ways to do so for maximum efficiency. And this also applies to those who are just looking to get some of the title's flashier camos.

How to level guns up fast in Modern Warfare and Warzone

The gold standard: Hardcore Shipment

This is by far the most efficient way to rank your weapons up in Modern Warfare. Shipment is the game’s smallest map and Hardcore means the lowest time to kill (TTK). Since it only takes about one shot to kill, you can be comfortable trying things out because attachments become much less impactful than in normal modes.

While Hardcore is a tense environment and you may die a lot, it’s great practice and the simplest way to level up with the utmost haste, regardless of mode, given how nearby everyone’s spawns are. Just keep shooting and you’ll get your Grau’s Monolithic in no time.

Best maps: Shipment, Shoot House and Rust

Aside from stumbling over one another on Shipment, Modern Warfare has two other small maps that are particularly good for nonstop action: Shoot House and Rust.

While both give a little more room to breathe than Shipment, providing solace for those who might want a less-brutal grind, each has its own specific merits too. Shoot House is relatively similar to Shipment, as a primarily ground-based map with lanes that narrow into high-octane gun fights.

But Rust has some verticality that you don’t find in the other two, making it an interesting option for players who want to rank up their snipers in a frenetic environment.

Best modes: Domination, Hardpoint and Headquarters

While Team Deathmatch may intuitively feel like the top choice since weapon points are most impacted by securing kills, the game’s objective-based modes are actually more effective since they straightforwardly funnel enemies into your crosshairs.

To properly win these, teams should play smart, rotate cleanly and camp corners safely, but you can just ignore that and look for kills. In each of these modes, players intent on getting kills at the expense of their team’s positioning can go ahead and just angle themselves so that they’re either overlooking the objectives or crucial lanes and thereby easily finding multi-kills.

Bonus for those who only have Warzone: Solo Plunder

If you didn’t pay for Modern Warfare and, instead, just have Warzone—there is still one way to effectively rank up. While working through a weak gun in your beginning Loadout feels like a dreadful waste of money in Warzone’s BR playlists, Plunder is a perfect alternative.

In Plunder, you drop in already equipped with a Loadout and Munitions Box, so you don’t have to waste time or money finding the weapons (or ammo) you want to level up. You also automatically respawn on every death until the game ends, so dying isn’t problematic.

The simplest way to maximize this is to drop in solo with auto-fill turned off (since Plunder is Quads-only in Season 3), land somewhere hot and just play super aggressively. Dropping in solo means you won't ruin other people’s games by ignoring the mode’s objective (getting money) and by landing hot, you make sure you’re constantly in the action, even after death (since you respawn near where you died).

If you want to get attachments for a sniper, land with great vertical positioning (maybe Downtown, Quarry or Train Station) and if you want to level up an AR or SMG, feel free to just get spicy at Superstore or Boneyard.

However you decide to go after the top-tier attachments, just remember not to get lost in the grind. If you stop having fun, then you’re doing it wrong. Call of Duty’s TTK’s are low enough that guns are ultimately up to preference, so you can always just take it slow and make a low-level or niche weapon work, if that’s what you’re into.