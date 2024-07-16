Activision confirmed that 50,000 Black Ops 6 beta codes will be given away during the Call of Duty League Champs broadcast. Fans only need to complete a few simple steps to enter the sweepstakes.

The 2024 Call of Duty League Championship runs from Thursday, July 18, through Sunday, July 21. CDL Champs marks the end of the Modern Warfare 3 season, and pros will shift their attention to Black Ops 6.

While some pro players have already had the chance to play the upcoming series entry, the rest of the player base will get their first taste during the upcoming Beta.

Article continues after ad

But Activision has announced that it is giving away 50,000 Black Ops 6 beta codes to some of the lucky viewers of CDL Champs.

How to win a Black Ops 6 beta code

Players who want a chance to win one of the Black Ops 6 beta codes need only do the following:

Link your YouTube and Call of Duty account Watch Call of Duty Champs on YouTube on Sunday for a minimum of 60 minutes

This promotion only applies to the tournament’s final day on Sunday, July 21.

Players who win these codes, along with those who got codes by pre-ordering Black Ops 6 will get access to the early access beta, which runs from Aug. 3 to Sept. 4. The open beta opens the trial period up to everyone from Sept. 6 through Sept. 9.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you are not one of the lucky few to get a code, check out our guide on pre-ordering Black Ops 6.