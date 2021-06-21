Golf star Jon Rahm shouts out OpTic Chicago after his US Open win

Golf superstar Jon Rahm revealed that he warmed up for his 2021 US Open win by watching OpTic Chicago at the Stage 4 Major, shouting them out in his winner’s press conference.

Over the last few years, seeing athletes, musicians, and other celebrities start to mingle with esports stars has become pretty regular.

Quite a few celebrities and athletes are invested into esports organizations, while others have started streaming games like Warzone and tweeting about esports events.

Well, after he bagged a whopping $2,250,000 for winning the US Open, Spanish golfing superstar Jon Rahm gave a little nod to OpTic Chicago and the Call of Duty League.

Rahm, who made a late charge on Sunday to pick up his first major win, was asked about what he did in the build-up to his winning round. To the surprise of many, that included watching the CDL Stage 4 Major.

“I did the same routine. For people that follow this, and Imma shock a few people, I woke up excited because I could watch a Call of Duty tournament, which is esports that was going on,” Rahm said.

“A team that I follow, which is OpTic Chicago, had just played the night before, and I knew I could watch it, it’s about an hour and a half, so I had a busy morning! I went downstairs, got my water and coffee, the chef was making breakfast and I was just watching my Call of Duty event, that’s as simple as that.”

Timestamp of 11:22

The now number one ranked golfer added that it might have been “shocking” to some that he was watching Call of Duty before a major event, but he’s all about it.

As a result of the clip hitting social media, he’s even been shouted out by Hecz, inviting him to meet the squad when he gets a chance. Even OpTic’s Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards was blown away by the shoutout.

Congrats @JonRahmpga, and thank you, I got some friends you oughta meet. Let me know when you want to carry OpTic vs @goodgood_golf 😤 pic.twitter.com/LYgStFmMez — OpTic HECZ (@H3CZ) June 21, 2021

While Sunday ended up being a good day for Rahm, as he secured his first golf major, it was less enjoyable for OpTic.

They were bounced out by Dallas Empire in the losers’ semi-finals, falling to a 3-1 defeat. Atlanta FaZe ultimately edged out the Empire in the Grand Finals by a 5-4 scoreline.