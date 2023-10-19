Former Seattle Surge star Mack reveals why he won’t play start of MW3 season

Makenzie “Mack” Kelley stated that due to his mother battling cancer, he will not play at the beginning of the MW3 season.

New York Subliners was Mack’s debut on the big stage back in March of 2020. He was an integral part of the team and spent the entire year with them before transferring to Seattle. While in Seattle, Mack won Major 3 in Toronto during Vanguard and placed third at Champs that same year.

Mack was released from Seattle Surge at the end of MW2 alongside his teammates. Instead of keeping their original roster, Seattle opted to start fresh for the upcoming year.

Unlike the rest of the Seattle roster from MW2, Mack was the only one who was not rumored to be signing with another team.

Mack explains why he is taking a break before MW3 season

With only a few months left before the season begins, Mack shared his plans for the future. In a tweet, Mack described that his mom had been battling with cancer.

“I won’t be competing to start the MW3 season,” said Mack. “The past few months, those close to me have known that my mom has battled with cancer and continues to undergo treatment. I don’t know what’s next, but family is everything to me, and I want to take this time to spend with them.”

Those within the scene shared their support for Mack beneath the Tweet. His former teammate Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi shared that he was there for anything he or his family needed. Other accounts such as The Flank and the official Call of Duty League account also posted in support of Mack.

As Mack stated in his tweet, he does not know when he will return to competitive play. However, he has only spent three years in the Call of Duty League and still has plenty of time to compete again.