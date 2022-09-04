Forgotten Cold War LMG rules Warzone Season 5 despite terrible pick-rate

One forgotten Cold War LMG dominates Warzone Season 5 in terms of K/D ratio and win-rate, in spite of having a truly awful pick-rate of just 0.04%.

In general, the usability of Warzone weapons is reflected in their pick-rates. The stronger the weapon, the more players choose to use it to maximize their chances of racking up those dubs.

That’s why, in Season 5, so many players are flocking towards dominant weapons like the Armaguerra 43 and PPSh-41.

However, on occasion, a truly powerful weapon flies under the radar and outperforms its popularity. That is the case with the Season 5 MG 82.

Activision The MG 82 is being slept on in Warzone.

Cold War MG 82 dominates Warzone despite awful pick-rate

Currently, according to trusty Warzone stats site WZRanked, the MG 82 has a pick-rate of 0.04%. That makes it one of most rarely used weapons in the entire battle royale, below weapons like the Origin 12 shotgun and Dragunov semi-auto sniper.

However, it’s an entirely different story when taking into account K/D ratio and win-rate. In terms of the former, its 1.17 K/D makes it seventh in the entire battle royale. Its win-rate, though, is where it really shines.

Currently sitting at 7.49%, it is by some margin the weapon with which players win the most games. In short, its performance is leagues above its pick-rate.

Our recommended build for the MG 82, utilizing its ammo capacity and maximizing its damage, is below:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 16.4” Task Force

16.4” Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

While its an incredibly powerful weapon at medium and longer ranges, players will need a close-range gun to ensure they’re not caught out by nearby enemies.

For that, we’d recommend the Armaguerra 43 or PPSh-41, both of which dominate the meta in Season 5. Combine those tried and trusted weapons with this sleeping giant and you’ll be well on your way to racking up Warzone wins.