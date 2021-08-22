“You can’t beat dynasty FaZe” | Reverse Sweep CDL Champs Day 3 Review

CDL Champs day 3 is done and just two teams are left standing. Atlanta FaZe look as dominant as ever, while the Toronto Ultra are looking to become the first European roster to win champs. The Reverse Sweep crew recaps the insane matches and what to except in the Grand Finals.

Atlanta FaZe have yet to drop a map at CDL Champs, with MVP Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr leading his team to a 3-0 sweep over the Empire. In the lower bracket, Toronto Ultra were able to grind out two series beating ROKKR and Empire to punch their ticket in the finals.

Advertisement

If you missed anything from day 3, our Reverse Sweep crew breaks it all down for you.

Discover More: “OpTic’s teamwork was off!” | Reverse Sweep CDL Champs Day 2 Review