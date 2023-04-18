Best Warzone 2 Sniper Support loadouts: Attachments, Setup, Perks

Warzone 2 Season 3 is underway and the meta has seen a significant shift. The rise of snipers thanks to explosive rounds now being able to one-shot kill has pushed players to also pursue the best sniper support. These are the best sniper support loadouts in Warzone 2.

With the introduction of true one-shot snipers in Warzone 2 Season 3 snipers like the MCPR-300, FJX Imperium, and Victus XMR, snipers are more popular than ever before.

Naturally, the rise of snipers has pushed Warzone 2 players to look for the perfect counterpart to their new primary weapon. These secondary weapons are often referred to as Sniper Support weapons, secondary guns that cover the weaknesses of a sniper.

Whilst snipers are great for taking down and pressuring squads at long range they struggle at close and medium range. To help you figure out what gun to partner with your sniper we’ve put together this list that ranks the nine best Sniper Support Loadouts in Warzone 2.

Contents

Best Warzone 2 Sniper Support Loadouts, ranked

9. VEL 46

Muzzle: Lacerta Compensator

Lacerta Compensator Barrel: Tango 228 Barrel

Tango 228 Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: OP-X9 Foregrip

OP-X9 Foregrip Magazine: 50-Round Mag

The VEL 46 is a decent choice for those wanting a more aggressive sniper support weapon. It handles well and lets you push enemy teams but it isn’t the most accurate SMG. Even so, this gun can excel in the right hands, especially in solos and duos.

8. STB 556

Barrel: Bruen Turaco 686mm

Bruen Turaco 686mm Laser: Accu-Shot 5mW Laser

Accu-Shot 5mW Laser Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 42 Round Mag

Although most sniper support weapons are fast and snappy that might not be required depending on your playstyle. Players who like to play slower that want a weapon well suited to a defensive playstyle should consider using the STB 556. It’s extremely accurate and has a good TTK at all ranges.

7. TAQ-56

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel : 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

Being the fan favorite in Ranked Play, the TAQ-56 is a jack of all trades assault rifle with excellent recoil control and a good TTK. The TAQ’s access to a huge 60 Round Mag makes it an excellent sniper support weapon in trios and quads.

6. BAS-P

Barrel: 10.5″ Bruen Typhon

10.5″ Bruen Typhon Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Ravage-10

Ravage-10 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Rear Grip: D37 Grip

Despite once being arguably the worst SMG in Warzone 2 the BAS-P was buffed in Season 3 and is now a genuinely strong sniper support. At close to medium range this SMG is accurate and melts through enemies. Just don’t push your luck and try using the BAS-P at long range.

5. ISO Hemlock

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: Field-T50

Field-T50 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 45-Round Mag

in Season 2 the ISO Hemlock was undoubtedly the best gun in Warzone 2. However, Season 3’s nerfs have seen it drop off in popularity. Even so, it’s still one of the better sniper support guns thanks to its incredible accuracy at all ranges.

4. Lachmann Sub

Muzzle: XRK Sandstorm

XRK Sandstorm Laser: Accu-Shot 5mW Laser

Accu-Shot 5mW Laser Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Magazine 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Warzone 2’s rendition of the MP5 has been strong since launch and Season 3 hasn’t changed that. For pushing buildings and taking close-range gunfights there is arguably no better sniper support than the Lachmann Sub. Despite this, it misses out on the top three as it can struggle at medium range.

3. Kastov 762

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 40-Round Mag

The Kastov 762 has taken the ISO Hemlock’s place as the most used weapon in Warzone 2. It’s no surprise either as this assault rifle absolutely shreds with its incredible TTK and manageable recoil. Despite its strengths, it isn’t quite the best sniper support as this AR is best paired with an SMG.

2. PDSW 528

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Barrel: FTAC Series IX 14.5″

FTAC Series IX 14.5″ Laser: Accu-Shot 5mW Laser

Accu-Shot 5mW Laser Stock: Hollow Extended Stock

Hollow Extended Stock Rail: Integrated Reflex Rail

The PDSW 528 is arguably the most underrated weapon in Warzone 2. An interpretation of the P90, this SMG offers spectacular mobility and is perfect for aggressive playstyles. It isn’t the easiest gun to use but those with good aim should be able to dominate with this build.

1. Vaznev-9k

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Barely edging out the PDSW 528, the Vaznev-9K is the best sniper support in Warzone 2. Much like the PDSW, it offers fantastic mobility but has the advantage of better iron sights freeing up an attachment slot and easier to control recoil.

Best Warzone 2 Sniper Support: Perks & equipment

Basic Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Basic Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Cold Blooded

Cold Blooded Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

Overkill is the most important perk as it allows you to combo your sniper support with a sniper. Otherwise, you’ll have to collect two loadouts or buy your second gun separately at a Buy Station.

It’s best to partner Overkill with Double Time which lets you move around the map faster and reposition easier. Plus the 30% faster crouch movement speed is great for sneaking around without being detected.

For sniping specifically, Cold Blooded is a superb Bonus Perk to use as it prevents High Alert from triggering. Without High Alert, enemies won’t know when you are aiming at them giving you more time to line up the perfect shot.

Ghost is perfect for sniping as it lets you take power positions on rooftops without having to worry about other squads finding you. It’s especially useful in the late game where UAVs and Heartbeat Sensors are used to track down teams.

For lethal equipment, the Proximity Mine works well as it lets you cut off entrances to buildings. Meanwhile, Smoke Grenades are a good pick for the Tactical Equipment slot as they let you move around the map and revive teammates more freely.

That’s all for our best Sniper Support loadout in Warzone 2! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

