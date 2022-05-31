FaZe Booya’s “insane” Warzone MP40 loadout shreds on Rebirth Island

Booya is one of the biggest names in all of Warzone and he’s back to show off another premium Rebirth Island loadout. This time around he’s highlighting the changes every player can make to their MP40 loadout to optimize for the close-quarters gameplay of the smaller map.

It’s the Season 3 Reloaded era of Warzone and players now have more health than ever before. That should mean that games get a little more difficult to survive since kills will be harder to come by, but that’s not the case for FaZe Booya.

His brand-new MP40 class is good enough to make you forget all about that pesky health change and get back to dominating the field exactly like before.

FaZe Booya’s Rebirth Island MP40 tips

There’s nothing that’s going to change the game in this version of Warzone’s best SMG, but even a few tiny adjustments can make life a whole lot easier.

Every second counts when the action is coming at the standard Rebirth pace, so prioritizing ADS speed and fire rate are the two main objectives with this build.

This might mean playing a little closer to the action than normal, but since the MP40 is still one of the best guns in the game, that shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

Booya’s MP40 loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: VDD 189mm Short

VDD 189mm Short Optic: Krausnick ISO1M

Krausnick ISO1M Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Krausnick 33M Folding Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .62 Gorenko 45 Round Mag

.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mag Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Proficiency: Perfectionist

Perfectionist Kit: Quick

By subbing in Hollow Points and the .62 Gorenko 45 Round Mag, the gun’s rate of fire skyrockets in comparison to the standard version.

The m1941 Hand Stop will keep your shots flying straight and compensate for the range that’s lost from not using Lengthened like the current meta version of the gun.

For anyone that’s tired of the MP40 though, we’ve also got the hottest new Armaguerra-43 loadout that some players think could claim the top spot this season.