JoeWo reveals meta Armaguerra 43 Warzone loadout that dominates Rebirth Island

The Armaguerra 43 is one of the best SMGs in Warzone and JoeWo has a meta loadout that can give any player a huge advantage.

While the Armaguerra 43 may not be as popular as the meta MP40 and Owen Gun loadouts, it currently has the highest KD and win rate in Warzone’s SMG class. This deadly weapon comes with a blisteringly fast rate of fire, which makes it particularly potent on Rebirth Island.

After all, having a secondary that you can rely on in close-quarter engagements is incredibly important, particularly if you wish to maximize your kill potential. So, if you’re looking for the best Armaguerra loadout in Warzone, then JoeWo’s build is one you’ll definitely want to try.

JoeWo’s best Armaguerra loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Botti 570mm Precisione

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Perk 2: Quick

JoeWo’s Armaguerra loadout is all about diminishing the gun’s recoil, while also pushing the pace. First up is the Recoil Booster, Botti 570mm Precisione, Imerito Skeletal, M1941 Hand Stop, and Fabric Grip. These attachments enable you to simply beam your targets without having to constantly adjust your aim.

Because of the added precision, JoeWo has attached the Slate Reflector optic, which is fantastic for close-quarter scenarios. While you’ll predominantly be using this weapon during close-quarter engagements, the added bullet velocity does make hitting distant targets easier.

This is where the 9mm 60 Round Mags and Lengthened ammo type come in. While it’s unlikely you’ll find yourself reloading often, JoeWo has utilized the Sleight of Hand Perk. Combine this with the added speed from Quick and you have an insanely speedy weapon loadout.

Make sure you give JoeWo’s meta Armaguerra build a go when you next drop into Rebirth Island to claim plenty of high killcount games.