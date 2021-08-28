Envoy leaves OpTic Chicago Call of Duty League roster after Cold War season

OpTic Chicago will officially be making a roster change this offseason as SMG star Envoy announced that he is an unrestricted free agent heading into the 2022 CDL season.

Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon is coming off one of his worst seasons since entering the pro-scene, even though he had magical moments. He was last in the team with a 1.02 K/D and had a lackluster performance at CDL Champs, dropping a 0.89 K/D.

OpTic as a team failed to reach the Grand Finals of a tournament this year for the first time in the org’s history.

Envoy tweeted out that he is an unrestricted free agent, seemingly hinting at the fact he’s looking for a new squad. However, it is unclear whether he was dropped from the team or decided to walk away on his own.

