Dr Disrespect slams Modern Warfare 2 reveal trailer: “There ain’t nothing”

Dr Disrespect has given his thoughts on the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal, surprising both his viewers and fans of the upcoming title.

Dr Disrespect has often had a love-hate relationship with the Call of Duty series – in fact, the Two-Time has recently quit Warzone altogether. While Doc has often quit and returned to the game, his frustration reached a boiling point with the release of Caldera.

Just like NICKMERCS, Dr Disrespect has voiced his dislike for the Vanguard integration, which introduced WW2-themed guns to the title. However, with the recent announcement of Modern Warfare 2, many fans were eager to hear the Doc’s opinion on the new trailer.

His reaction wasn’t exactly positive, with Dr Disrespect slamming the announcement as nothing more than a dull marketing trailer.

Dr Disrespect slams MW2 reveal trailer

During his May 25 YouTube stream, Dr Disrespect watched the Modern Warfare 2 artwork reveal trailer, and was clearly unimpressed by what came, pretending to fall asleep as it played.

“Sorry I missed that, what are we looking at here? Holy Sh*t. Did we just forget about Caldera? Is there anything else?” It was clear the content creator was not impressed by the reveal, noting how there was barely anything worth getting excited about.

Timestamp of 43:25

Dr Disrespect then turned his attention to the character reveals for Price, Soap, Gaz, and Vargas. “There ain’t nothing,” shouted the streamer. “It’s getting to the point where marketing is saving Call of Duty,” said the Two-Time. “Isn’t it crazy to think that? Like, the actual product…it’s the marketing of it. Brand recognition.”

It’s clear Doc wasn’t impressed, but we’ll have to wait and see what he thinks of the upcoming title when Modern Warfare 2 releases later this year.