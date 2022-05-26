Dr Disrespect’s $100K Fortnite tournament reveals insane Twitch guidelines for streamers

Dr Disrespect’s Fortnite Hot Shot Duo Drop Zero Build tournament has released a massive list of rules that Twitch streamers will need to abide by during the event.

Back in the summer of 2020, Dr Disrespect was mysteriously banned on Twitch and to this day, the reason for his permanent suspension has not been revealed.

The ban has been subject to plenty of controversies since, especially with Twitch’s rules about featuring banned streamers on the site. Despite being such a massive name in the streaming industry, Twitch stars have been unable to interact with the two-time.

Now, Twitch’s rules are impacting Doc’s own event with Boom TV posting a series of guidelines for streamers competing in the event to follow and they’re extremely strict to say the least.

Dr Disrespect’s Fortnite tournament can’t mention Dr Disrespect

On the Boom TV event page, the rules mention how it is “prohibited to use your channel to knowingly feature or advertise a suspended user” and some tips for streamers competing in the event.

For one, they suggest that streamers avoid referring to Dr Disrespect by name and instead recommend using the “two-time” and “Blockbuster video game champion.”

Additionally, images or videos of Doc should be hidden while also muting the YouTuber in-game.

Needless to say, people aren’t too pleased that Doc can’t even be mentioned during his own event. In a tweet by FullSquad Gaming co-owner Jake Lucky documenting the guidelines, viewers voiced their displeasure.

“Weird energy. They are worried about saying his name like it’s Voldemort when there are bigger issues at hand in the world right now,” JaredFPS wrote.

“This is the [pettiest] sh*t I’ve ever seen,” said OpTic ZLaner, a frequent teammate of the banned streamer.

Twitch streamers face consequences for Dr Disrespect content

Earlier in 2022, Dr Disrespect took his dispute with Twitch to court, smacking the Amazon-owned company with a lawsuit.

On March 10, Doc revealed that the case had been settled, but noted how neither party had admitted to any wrongdoing.

The news was confusing for some streamers, such as TSM Chess star GMHikaru who began watching the two-time compete in a match with fellow YouTuber Dr Lupo only to be suspended for three days.

Other broadcasts have taken extreme measures to censor the YouTube streamer from their content, much to the chagrin of the man himself. Notably, the Esports Awards censored his nomination for the 2021 Streamer of the Year Award, resulting in Doc cutting ties with the event.

Hopefully, one day we can learn the real reason Dr Disrespect was banned on Twitch and if all these extreme measures were really worth the effort.