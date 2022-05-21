NICKMERCS doubles down on Warzone criticism & pledges to “immaculate” Apex Legends

Popular Twitch streamer and Apex Legends competitor Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has doubled down on his Warzone criticism after quotes of his were circulated in the gaming community.

NICKMERCS’ recent transition from Twitch streamer to Apex Legends Global Series competitor has caught many in the gaming community off guard. It was one thing to drop Call of Duty in favor of Apex Legends, but another altogether to hit a pro standard in Respawn’s battle royale.

Despite the success of his switch, plenty of fans have been critical of Nick for changing titles and want him to return to Call of Duty. The streamer, though, is standing firm and refusing to return to Warzone anytime soon.

Advertisement

In fact, recent streams have seen him harden his criticism of the CoD BR, stating that it is massively inferior to Apex in its current build. He also hit out at fans still complaining about his choice of game and, in a May 20 tweet, he doubled down on his position.

Recent quotes from a stream were tweeted by Barstool. Nick said: “Warzone is in f**king shambles. Fortnite is on fire, Apex is immaculate. If you’re playing Warzone right now, you need to get a f**king grip.”

With plenty of folks introduced to his thoughts for the first time, Nick replied to double down on his position and explain why his words were so critical.

Advertisement

He responded: “Context is definitely important. The boy gets pressed to play Warzone almost everyday, so this was in response to all that. Regardless, stand by what I said.”

Context is definitely important. The boy gets pressed to play Warzone almost everyday, so this was in response to all that. Regardless, stand by what I said 🔥 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) May 20, 2022

He has indeed been pressed particularly hard by Warzone fans to make a full-time return to the game but, clearly unhappy with its current state, it seems increasingly unlikely.

Compare that to the “immaculate” Apex Legends, and it seems like Twitch viewers will just have to accept that he’s sticking with Respawn’s BR.