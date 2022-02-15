Dr Disrespect already dropping Warzone highlights with the new Bomber Plane

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 launched on Valentine’s Day and the Two-Time decided to bring his brand of tough love to the Pacific. Almost instantly, Dr Disrespect pulled off highlights with the new Bomber Plane vehicle.

Warzone Pacific has been a bumpy road for the CoD franchise, leading the developers to explain that it’s become a “bloated” game which is hard to fix. They delayed Season 2’s launch by a couple weeks to sort through that rubble and hope to have cleared some obstacles.

What better way, then, to navigate a bumpy road and roadblocks than by hitting the skies? Season 2 released a new Bomber Plane vehicle on Caldera and Dr Disrespect was quick to take the wheel.

While the sniping specialist is better known for his headshots and rage (which Season 2 hasn’t been able to avoid), his steering isn’t so bad either. He showed off exactly what the Bomber Plane is capable of.

Dr Disrespect drops Warzone highlight with Season 2 Bomber Plane

Droppin bombs in the new Season 2 update… pic.twitter.com/LMoxIyHxAE — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) February 14, 2022

As you can see in the clip, Doc was absolutely locked in while flying over a mess of enemies. Silently, he dropped off two bombs from the skies, with duo ZLaner calling out “boom, boom” to mark the occasion.

A moment later, a down was confirmed and, balancing out Doc’s icy silence, Z exclaimed “oh! You put him down!”

Read more: Warzone Season 2 update causing ground loot to freeze the game for players

With Doc wanting to finish his food, the Two-Time turned around and went back to wipe the plate clean. Nearing the enemies, he dropped another bomb and immediately parachuted away – hitting the ground and unsheathing his gun as another down was confirmed.

As the enemies tried to hit a revive, Doc came in and secured his tasty treats. Within seconds, the hopeful reviver had been killed and two eliminations were added to the Doc’s tally.

Overall, it’s pretty clear from the Two-Time’s terror that the Bomber Plane has some interesting potential. After pulling off the shenanigans, even he reacted by saying “man, that Bomber’s kind of nice.”

The vehicles can also be used to destroy things like Loadout Drops and Anti-Aircraft Guns, so there’s even more for players to experiment with. With Season 2 only a day old, it will be interesting to see what other plays people start pulling off.