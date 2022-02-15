Dr Disrespect explains why Warzone interest is at all-time low amid Season 2 update

Dr Disrespect explained why his interest in Warzone is at an all-time low after the Pacific Season 2 update, admitting the way it looks, the way it feels, and the state of the map all play a part.

It’s been approximately ten weeks since Warzone Pacific Season 1 launched. It was one of the longest seasons ever, thanks to a series of unexpected delays. However, the developers finally released Season 2 on February 14.

After reading the patch notes, Dr Disrespect decided to give it a go. “We’re going to find out if this new season can retain our attention. Because if it can’t, I’m out,” he said at the start of his latest stream.

Advertisement

By the time he was done, his interest in the game was at rock bottom.

The two-time gave it a red-hot go for almost two hours. In that time, he produced some memorable moments, like dropping bombs on unsuspecting foes. However, the magic wore off quickly, and it wasn’t long before he called it quits.

“I think I’m switching over right now,” he said. “I’ve had enough of this season. It’s just not going to do it for me. It must just be the way the game looks, the situation of the game right now, and the design of this map.”

Advertisement

Read More: Dr Disrespect laughs as Warzone player wrecks him with chopper

Doc expressed concerns about the new Caldera map in the past, but it seems like he’s finally had enough. “I’m just not in it. I can’t get in it,” he explained. “I haven’t gotten into it since this map was introduced.”

After thinking about his first Season 2 playthrough a little longer, Doc claimed that his interest in the game is officially at an all-time low.

“I’m just not into this game,” he said. “It’s insane. I am literally not interested in Call of Duty right now. This might be the least interested I am in the game.”

Advertisement

The relevant part of the video begins at the 2:46:30 mark.

Eventually, Doc switched on over to Escape from Tarkov and seemed to have a much better experience. He doesn’t think Tarkov is perfect either. However, believes it’s not far off and only needs some minor changes.

Only time will tell whether the two-time decides to give Warzone another go soon. He has uninstalled the game several times in the past. His reasons for doing so were different each time, but something has still kept him coming back.