 MP5 nerfed in Black Ops Cold War Nov 18 update: patch notes - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

MP5 nerfed in Black Ops Cold War Nov 18 update: patch notes

Published: 18/Nov/2020 19:58 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 21:13

by Albert Petrosyan
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

A small update released in Black Ops Cold War on November 18 has nerfed the MP5 submachine gun, which had come under scrutiny from the Call of Duty player-base for allegedly being too overpowered.

There’s no doubting that the MP5 has been the most dominant SMG in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer since the game’s launch, as well as being one of the strongest guns overall.

With a good majority of the player-base being especially vocal about the MP5 in their complaints and feedback on social media, the developers have gone ahead and released a small balancing update for the weapon.

According to Treyarch, the MP5’s Base Effective Damage Range has been decreased by 33 percent, going from 15.24 meters at launch to 10.16 meters now. In addition, the initial recoil has also been “adjusted,” although the details about the exact recoil changes weren’t announced and its in-game stats don’t indicate any differences, as of yet.

Treyarch Lead Game Designer, Tony Flame, issued a follow-up announcement to let players know that this November 18 balancing update was only for the MP5 and no other weapon.

A larger tuning patch, one that will likely buff or nerf several guns, won’t be coming until Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War kicks off on December 10.

Keep in mind that all BOCW weapons will be added to Warzone on that day, so expect there to be a lot of changes across the board.

What other weapons could be nerfed next in BOCW?

While all of this is no more than speculation, for now, there are some guns in multiplayer that have stood out as ones that need some touching up soon.

The two main ones are the M16 and AUG Tactical Rifles, both of which are burst-fire weapons and have proven to be especially lethal, sometimes even killing enemies in a single burst.

M16 Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
Could the M16 be next in line to receive a nerf in Black Ops Cold War?

The other area of focus is the sniper rifle category, as players have grown increasingly frustrated with how easy snipers can be to use in this game while still providing game-changing amounts of damage.

There are a couple of suggestions floating out there for what Treyarch should do regarding this matter. Some argue that aim assist should be reduced or completely removed on snipers, while others contend that there should be more flinch implemented to make them harder to shoot back with when under fire.

Call of Duty

Broken Moscow map spot is a death sentence in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 18/Nov/2020 18:09

by Jacob Hale
moscow black ops cold war
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Some Black Ops Cold War players are getting stuck in certain parts of the map Moscow, and it’s costing them their life and even entire matches.

Black Ops Cold War has only launched very recently, bringing some new maps, weapons and gameplay to Call of Duty fans, and promising some new features in Warzone when Season 1 kicks off.

That said, there are still some minor issues that need tweaking, various balancing changes that will need to be made, and just general fixes that can be expected from any game launch.

However, there’s one major sticking point — no pun intended — that is causing players to get frustrated with the map Moscow.

moscow black ops cold war lenin
Activision
Moscow is one of the more popular maps in Black Ops Cold War.

During the Alpha and Beta phases of the game, players were reporting getting stuck in the little window by Boulevard, which can kind of make sense given how small the window actually is.

You can get stuck in this window on Moscow from r/blackopscoldwar

While you would have expected issues like these to be fixed ahead of the game’s full launch, OpTic Chicago Call of Duty pro Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper actually got stuck in a completely different glass window, and it makes no sense why.

As you can see in the clip below, FormaL attempted to smash through the glass windows in the middle of the map — and subsequently got stuck in the gap, unable to do anything but spin around.

After begging teammate Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon to kill him and take the bomb to try and win the round, Envoy actually helped out by giving him “a little punch,” forcing him out of whatever he was stuck in and able to continue the round as normal.

Obviously, this won’t work as well if you’re not playing CDL rules, where friendly fire is enabled and you can punch your teammates, so if this happens in a regular match you might just have to wait and accept your fate.