MP5 nerfed in Black Ops Cold War Nov 18 update: patch notes - Dexerto

A small update released in Black Ops Cold War on November 18 has nerfed the MP5 submachine gun, which had come under scrutiny from the Call of Duty player-base for allegedly being too overpowered.

There’s no doubting that the MP5 has been the most dominant SMG in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer since the game’s launch, as well as being one of the strongest guns overall.

With a good majority of the player-base being especially vocal about the MP5 in their complaints and feedback on social media, the developers have gone ahead and released a small balancing update for the weapon.

According to Treyarch, the MP5’s Base Effective Damage Range has been decreased by 33 percent, going from 15.24 meters at launch to 10.16 meters now. In addition, the initial recoil has also been “adjusted,” although the details about the exact recoil changes weren’t announced and its in-game stats don’t indicate any differences, as of yet.

#BlackOpsColdWar update: We’ve reduced the base effective damage range by 33% and adjusted the initial recoil for Submachine Gun Alpha. Now get out there and try the other four! 👊 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 18, 2020

Treyarch Lead Game Designer, Tony Flame, issued a follow-up announcement to let players know that this November 18 balancing update was only for the MP5 and no other weapon.

A larger tuning patch, one that will likely buff or nerf several guns, won’t be coming until Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War kicks off on December 10.

Keep in mind that all BOCW weapons will be added to Warzone on that day, so expect there to be a lot of changes across the board.

The first post-launch balance update is live. We’re keeping this limited to the 1 gun we’ve gotten the most feedback on, as we continue working on the larger pass for Season 1. https://t.co/UC1heS3j6S — Tony Flame (@Tony_Flame) November 18, 2020

What other weapons could be nerfed next in BOCW?

While all of this is no more than speculation, for now, there are some guns in multiplayer that have stood out as ones that need some touching up soon.

The two main ones are the M16 and AUG Tactical Rifles, both of which are burst-fire weapons and have proven to be especially lethal, sometimes even killing enemies in a single burst.

The other area of focus is the sniper rifle category, as players have grown increasingly frustrated with how easy snipers can be to use in this game while still providing game-changing amounts of damage.

There are a couple of suggestions floating out there for what Treyarch should do regarding this matter. Some argue that aim assist should be reduced or completely removed on snipers, while others contend that there should be more flinch implemented to make them harder to shoot back with when under fire.