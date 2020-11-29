 Bizarre Black Ops Cold War exploit completely removes sprint-fire delay - Dexerto
Bizarre Black Ops Cold War exploit completely removes sprint-fire delay

Published: 29/Nov/2020 11:01

by Daniel Cleary
Adler operator running in cold war
Treyarch / Activision

Black Ops Cold War

A strange exploit has been found with the Gung-Ho perk in Black Ops Cold War, which removes the sprint-fire delay from all weapons in-game.

As with other online multiplayer shooters, Call of Duty players, typically, have to have quick reaction speed in order to win gunfights and pick up kills against the enemy team.

While this reaction time can be difficult to improve, some players have found another way to gain an advantage over their opponents with a bug that allows you to fire the first few bullets even earlier.

Black ops characters shooting gun

This exploit was found with the Gung-Ho perk, which allows players to shoot their weapons while sprinting. The Cold War perk has been a go-to for those who love to run and gun, but this new bug completely cuts out the time it takes to start firing.

One Redditor u/b3nb0i shared this unusual glitch with the perk, revealing that, with the help of lethal equipment such as semtex, it’s possible to cancel the sprint-to-fire delay on a gun.

Usually, even with the Gung-Ho perk equipped, there is a small delay in the time it takes to straighten the weapon from the sprint position to be ready to fire.

NEW TECH: Run with a semtex and gungho to shoot without sprint-fire delay from blackopscoldwar

However, with semtex or another piece of equipment in-hand, the gun is already in a position to fire and cancels the delay, making it quite deadly in any gunfights. It is worth noting that it is not possible to ADS while using this exploit and that players would have to rely on their weapons attachments to make their shots more accurate.

While this strange exploit does require some getting used to, it could still be quite overpowered particularly on maps with short-range engagements such as Nuketown, especially as the grenade will drop if you’re taken down – like how the Martyrdom perk used to work.

As of now, it is unclear whether this was intended to be a feature in Cold War but, if it is found to be a glitch it will likely be patched by Treyarch in one of the future updates.

