MW3 Jan 11 update patch notes: Rust spawn changes, AMR9 Double Barrel Kit fix, more

A new patch has deployed before Season 1 Reloaded arrives, bringing a slew of changes to MW3 and Zombies.

Season 1 Reloaded is right around the corner, bringing a ton of new features and changes to MW3. That said, there have been many issues in-game with various attachments not functioning correctly, spawn issues, and more.

The Jan. 11 patch aims to correct a few of the player base’s issues before Season 1 Reloaded, most notably the AMR9 and TYR aftermarket parts not selectable for use. There are also spawn changes to maps like Rust and Meat and passes to other maps in MW3.

Zombies players can expect minor changes in their mode via server stability updates and fixes to various bugs.

Here are the full patch notes for Jan. 11’s MW3 update.

Activision

Full MW3 and Zombies patch notes – Jan. 11

Multiplayer

UIX

Bug Fixes Adjusted several Attachment descriptions to better reflect their true effects. Resolved issues causing the player to be unexpectedly kicked back to the Multiplayer menu in multiple scenarios. Viewing the After Action Report Equipping a Conversion Kit on a Blueprint Utilizing Attachment filters Addressed an issue causing the incorrect Weapon model to appear while selecting a Blueprint in the Gunsmith.



Gameplay

Weapon check animations will no longer play upon respawn in small map playlists. Note: This change went live on January 4, 2024.



Progression

Corrected unlock requirements displayed for the Throwing Star (Equipment).

Corrected unlock requirements displayed for multiple Attachments. Ravage-10 Stock Rival-9 Compensator Muzzle

Resolved a spelling mistake in the Kingslayer Kills Challenge.

Daily Bonus Challenge completions will no longer appear as “CHALLENGE NAME MISSING” in the Notifications tray.

Maps

Afghan Added additional spawn points to increase the quality of spawn selection in Team Deathmatch and Domination.

Invasion Increased Operator lighting to address poor visibility in certain areas. Adjusted spawns to prevent unnecessary spawn flips while the Bus Station capture point (P3) is active in Hardpoint.

Meat Adjusted spawns to prevent players in the Garage from killing enemies upon respawn.

Rust Increased consistency of quality spawn selection.

Sporeyard Players can no longer become stuck upon respawning in Storage.

Terminal Adjusted spawn points near Security to prevent unfavorable spawn conditions in Team Deathmatch and Domination.



Modes

Gun Game Removed a placeholder image found in the Stats tab of the Scoreboard.

Operation Spearhead (War) Loadout Drop (Field Upgrade) will no longer destroy the tank and cause a stalemate.



Weapons & Attachments

Submachine Guns

AMR9 (MW3) Once unlocked, the JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit Attachment can now be equipped.

WSP-9 (MW3) Incompatible hybrid Optic Attachments can no longer be equipped.



Handguns

TYR (MW3) Once unlocked, the JAK Beholder Rifle Kit Attachment can now be equipped.



Equipment

Scatter Mine (Tactical) Reduced explosive damage to 1 to prevent lethality in Hardcore Modes. Note: This change does not apply to Core Modes.



Killstreaks

Remote Turret Repositioning the turret will no longer cause it to become more vulnerable to incoming damage than intended.



Customization

Improved white accent color coverage of the Atlanta FaZe 2024 Camo.

Zombies

Activision

Weapons

Aether Blade

Addressed an issue where players would lose their Aether Blade if it was thrown at and hit a Harvester Orb.

Closed a duplication exploit associated with Ammo Caches.

Gameplay

Weekly Challenges

Week 4 Addressed an issue that prevented the ‘Destroy 5 Vehicles with a Recommended Weapon’ challenge from tracking.



General

Addressed an issue where the maximum reserve ammo for some weapons was inconsistent between Urzikstan and the Dark Aether Rift.

UIX

Weapons

Addressed an issue that prevented the Gutter Knife from appearing correctly in the Weapon select menu.

Progression

Camos

MWII Completionist Camos Addressed an issue where some players were unable to progress MWII Weapon Camo challenges after the MWIII Season 1 update.



Stability