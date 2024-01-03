MW3 players blame content creators for “killing the joy of CoD”

MW3 players are blaming CoD streamers and content creation culture for changing the game, but not for the better.

Call of Duty‘s hold on the FPS industry is unmatched, with thousands of content creators spending hours researching tips and tricks for their followers.

A quick internet search will provide top results regarding the best loadouts to use in Warzone or the best strategies for the eventual launch of Ranked Play in MW3. It’s been an incredible revolution for CoD content, but it comes with a cost, as some voices are heard more clearly than others.

This cost is player joy, at least to some, and they feel this revolution has led to the joy killing of CoD as we know it.

MW3 players slam COD content creators

In a post shared to the MW3 subreddit, user VOIDofSin voiced displeasure with content creation culture.

“I think streamers and content creators killed the joy of CoD,” they said. “Everyone I see is complaining about something and hating on people for using certain weapons or other things that aren’t ‘fair’ in their ‘professional’ opinion.”

They went on to explain a list of rising complaints in the community. Of late, some have complained about players “stacking” in Warzone and snipers in the battle royale as well.

VOIDofSin went on to add more context, explaining they feel streaming has created a “sense of needing to do good and be good at a game to enjoy it.”

As with many “unpopular opinions,” this one wasn’t as unpopular as OP thought it would be. “Streamers that focus on a single game/series usually become its biggest critics and become acutely jaded with a franchise, even if it’s in a good spot at times,” one player explained.

“The more people who wanted to become content creators started creating a sweating problem,” another chimed in.

Another offered a different point of view: “Personally heavy SBMM or EOMM killed the joy of CoD for me.”

For more Call of Duty news, keep it locked to Dexerto.