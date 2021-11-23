CoD Mobile players call for nerfs to “superman” K9 Unit dogs

Call of Duty: Mobile’s dogs are causing problems, as CoD players are officially hoping for nerfs to the K9 Unit Operator Skill. A new clip has the community in an uproar, as a hellish hound has drawn “superman” comparisons.

Dogs are man’s best friend for a reason. They are very loyal, have strong senses of smell, and some breeds are particularly muscular and dangerous. It’s no surprise that ferocious pups make up military and police K9 units around the world.

There’s also K9 units in CoD Mobile, as they were introduced in Season 5’s Battle Pass as an Operator Skill. Dogs make people happy, so you’d think this introduction would make people happy.

Instead, players have had enough. A clip, originally shared to Reddit, is gaining a ton of attention — as the community demands a nerf for K9 Unit hounds who seem to be as invincible as “superman.”

CoD Mobile players want “invincible” K9 Unit dogs nerfed

K9’s aren’t good enough. Sure, making them invincible was a great start, but how about mounting them with rocket launchers or something? 🎥 madsoro pic.twitter.com/Lfm2CKwF6l — Mobile Gaming News (@DexertoMobile) November 22, 2021

To be completely fair here, the original poster of this clip — ‘madsoro’ — definitely misses some shots when being attacked by a K9 Unit member. But still, a bunch of shots hit and the dog is completely unfazed.

And they’re not alone in this experience. When madsoro took to Reddit to complain about the “invincible” four-legged demon, others quickly chimed in with similar experiences. As you can tell from the most-upvoted comment, these dogs are notoriously strong: “The dog feel like superman now, i once shot them with full magazine and its take no damage.”

At the time of writing, the post has nearly 1,000 upvotes and a ton of comments complaining about the dogs. Multiple users said it’s time for a nerf, with some even tagging the official CoD Mobile Reddit account as well.

Interestingly, this isn’t even the only dog-related drama in the CoD world at the moment. In Vanguard, players are being confronted with puppy booty during bugged MVP selection screens.

Read more: Call of Duty Vanguard bug forces players to watch nonstop dog butts

But we have to take a moment to appreciate the best idea in response to Mobile’s Superman hounds. One user said they don’t need a nerf, the devs just need to add a hard counter to the game: “a tactical dog bone.”