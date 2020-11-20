CoD Mobile November 19 patch notes: Knights Divided Event, more - Dexerto

The latest Call of Duty Mobile update has just been deployed as the new Knights Divided event, fresh Seasonal Challenges, and various high-tier rewards take center stage in the November 19 patch notes.

Another CoD Mobile patch has been made available as Season 12 continues strong with tons for the community to see and do. While ongoing events are always in focus, the biggest event of the Season is now in play.

Knights Divided is the featured addition in this update, though there’s still plenty more to digest. Seasonal Challenges will be taking up a good amount of your time if you want the rarest rewards in the game.

From when you can jump into fresh additions over the next week, to what incoming content you need to look out for, here’s everything there is to know about the November 19 update.

Knights Divided CoD Mobile event

🔴🔵 It's time… for you to choose!⁣

Which faction will you fight for?⁣

⁣

✊🏻 Compete to win territories and complete individual milestones to obtain new rewards!⁣

⁣

⚔ Knights Divided Event is NOW LIVE in #CODMobile until 12/4 UTC! pic.twitter.com/dnf1jmygCV — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) November 20, 2020

You’ll have a choice to make when you next load into CoD Mobile. Ghost, Captain Price, and many of your favorite characters are battling it out with Mace and the Knights. You’re forced into picking and fighting for a side for the next 15 days.

“Every 24 hours a new territory will surface, with only one territory open at a time,” the developers confirmed. You’ll have to complete various tasks at each territory to earn points for your chosen faction. Once time comes to an end, the faction with the most points claims that territory.

Participating will unlock a ton of unique rewards throughout the event as well. There are over a dozen items to grab for yourself, ranging from the Razorback Ruby variant to the Elite PMC.

A full list of events taking place over the next week in CoD Mobile can be found below.

11/11 – 11/22 ~ Going Dark TDM (MP)

11/11 – 11/22 ~ Hardcore Collection (MP)

11/18 – 11/24 ~ Secondary School Playlist (MP)

11/18 ~ Two New Seasonal Challenges

11/20 – 11/26 ~ Fight Against the Clock Playlist (MP)

11/20 – 12/04 ~ Knights Divided Featured Event (MP)

11/23 – 12/01 ~ 10v10 Collection (MP)

11/25 – 12/03 ~ Hackney Yard 24/7 (MP)

Seasonal CoD Mobile Challenges

Two new Seasonal Challenges are dropping with this new update. Total Savage is the first and it features six unique components. You’ll need to claim all sorts of killstreak medals to claim Rare rewards and of course, a serving of Battle Pass XP.

Next up is the eight-part Prime Loadout Challenge. This one is for Battle Royale players and you’ll need to swap your weapons on the fly to get it done. Four exclusive items along with even more XP can be grabbed through this Challenge.

We’re still early into Season 12, but that doesn’t mean Season 13 information won’t be coming soon. The developers outlined that it’s “way too early” for any future announcements just yet, but keep your eyes peeled over the next few weeks as the current Season begins to wind down.