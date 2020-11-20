 CoD Mobile November 19 patch notes: Knights Divided Event, more - Dexerto
CoD Mobile November 19 patch notes: Knights Divided Event, more

Published: 20/Nov/2020 5:40

by Brad Norton
The latest Call of Duty Mobile update has just been deployed as the new Knights Divided event, fresh Seasonal Challenges, and various high-tier rewards take center stage in the November 19 patch notes.

Another CoD Mobile patch has been made available as Season 12 continues strong with tons for the community to see and do. While ongoing events are always in focus, the biggest event of the Season is now in play.

Knights Divided is the featured addition in this update, though there’s still plenty more to digest. Seasonal Challenges will be taking up a good amount of your time if you want the rarest rewards in the game.

From when you can jump into fresh additions over the next week, to what incoming content you need to look out for, here’s everything there is to know about the November 19 update.

Knights Divided CoD Mobile event

You’ll have a choice to make when you next load into CoD Mobile. Ghost, Captain Price, and many of your favorite characters are battling it out with Mace and the Knights. You’re forced into picking and fighting for a side for the next 15 days.

“Every 24 hours a new territory will surface, with only one territory open at a time,” the developers confirmed. You’ll have to complete various tasks at each territory to earn points for your chosen faction. Once time comes to an end, the faction with the most points claims that territory. 

Participating will unlock a ton of unique rewards throughout the event as well. There are over a dozen items to grab for yourself, ranging from the Razorback Ruby variant to the Elite PMC.

A full list of events taking place over the next week in CoD Mobile can be found below.

  • 11/11 – 11/22 ~ Going Dark TDM (MP)
  • 11/11 – 11/22 ~ Hardcore Collection (MP)
  • 11/18 – 11/24 ~ Secondary School Playlist (MP)
  • 11/18 ~ Two New Seasonal Challenges
  • 11/20 – 11/26 ~ Fight Against the Clock Playlist (MP)
  • 11/20 – 12/04 ~ Knights Divided Featured Event (MP)
  • 11/23 – 12/01 ~ 10v10 Collection (MP)
  • 11/25 – 12/03 ~ Hackney Yard 24/7 (MP)

Seasonal CoD Mobile Challenges

CoD Mobile rewards
Call of Duty Mobile
One of the Seasonal Challenge rewards in the latest update.

Two new Seasonal Challenges are dropping with this new update. Total Savage is the first and it features six unique components. You’ll need to claim all sorts of killstreak medals to claim Rare rewards and of course, a serving of Battle Pass XP.

Next up is the eight-part Prime Loadout Challenge. This one is for Battle Royale players and you’ll need to swap your weapons on the fly to get it done. Four exclusive items along with even more XP can be grabbed through this Challenge.

We’re still early into Season 12, but that doesn’t mean Season 13 information won’t be coming soon. The developers outlined that it’s “way too early” for any future announcements just yet, but keep your eyes peeled over the next few weeks as the current Season begins to wind down.

Insane Black Ops Cold War AK-47 loadout somehow gives ‘negative recoil’

Published: 20/Nov/2020 4:37

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War AK47
Treyarch

It turns out that you can actually go overboard when lowering recoil on weapons in Black Ops Cold War’s gunsmith, as new tests have revealed a ‘negative recoil’ AK-47 loadout.

One of the most important statistics to consider in any Call of Duty title is vertical recoil. When building your dream weapons in BOCW, reducing this stat is of the utmost importance for most weapons, especially when it comes to Assault Rifles.

It keeps your aim steady and helps you hit more shots the lower it is. The ultimate goal is to have a weapon that can accurately tag enemies from mid to long ranges on any given map. However, you can surprisingly take things a little further than that.

Recent BOCW experiments have revealed the true impact of various attachment combinations on the AK-47. With vertical recoil minimized in every way possible, you can actually equip a version of the gun with ‘negative recoil.’

‘Negative recoil’ AK-47 Black Ops Cold War loadout

Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Treyarch
The AK-47 might become the most common AR in BOCW as this loadout makes waves in the community.
  • Optic: Any
  • Muzzle: KGB Eliminator
  • Barrel: 18.2 VDV Reinforced
  • Body: Any
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Magazine: VDV 50 RND Fast Mag
  • Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: Any

You won’t need all eight attachment slots to get the most out of the AK-47. All you’ll need is the five key features listed above and your weapon will be shooting straighter than ever. In fact, you might even need to relearn your aiming tendencies it’s so efficient.

Rather than your gun rising up over time with longer sprays, this loadout seemingly remains locked onto its target without any kickback. Bullets won’t go flying left and right, the muzzle of the weapon won’t tilt towards the sky. It stays on point as you unload the clip.

Without any manual input required, simply aiming down sights and shooting will give you an extremely accurate shot. Not only will bullets not travel above your reticle, but they’ll actually drop ever so slightly, giving off a negative recoil effect.

From the range in the experiment, it could be the slightest amount of bullet drop leading the rounds under the reticle. It’s clear not a single shot went above the initial bullet. Therefore, you truly never have to worry about recoil with this particular setup.

AK-47 has negative vertical recoil with attachments? 🙂 from r/blackopscoldwar

Whether you’re in a close-range gunfight or trying to gun down a foe across the map, you can relax knowing this AK-47 loadout is one of the most accurate weapons in the game.

It may only be a matter of time until Treyarch deploys a few nerfs for various AR attachments, or even just for the AK-47 specifically. But for the time being, watch out for absolute beams hitting you across the map with this extraordinary setup.