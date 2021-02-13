Logo
CoD Mobile devs respond to calls to add Prestige and raise level caps

Published: 13/Feb/2021 13:49

by Connor Bennett
CoD Mobile character standing at the Scrapyard map
Activision

Call of Duty Mobile

The Call of Duty Mobile devs have responded to calls for them to add Prestige mode, as well as change the current level cap.

With each new Call of Duty game that is released, some fans yearn for features from previous games. It’s gone as far as some asking for a CoD release where every fan-favorite weapon, mode, map, killstreak, and more is added.

Call of Duty Mobile fills that gap a little bit as it has some of the most iconic weapons, maps, and modes under one umbrella – while also adding some unique content that you won’t find in other games.

However, CoD Mobile doesn’t have everything. Players have called for the devs to add different maps, perks, and even camos, and the devs regularly shed some light on their future plans.

CoD Mobile characters pointing guns at enemies
Activision
CoD Mobile takes some of the best things from classic CoD titles and puts them into one.

Most recently, players have been calling for the addition of Prestige in Multiplayer, as well as a change to the current level cap to help give the grinders something else to work towards.

During their February 12th Community Update, the devs shed a little light on their plans for these, confirming that they’ve heard the repeated calls from fans and are “very much aware” of the requests.

“Our teams are considering various options for adding additional progression to the game. In the past, we considered Gunsmith’s addition as a way to add progression even though it wasn’t tied to the main profile level system, but we don’t have any information on additional systems or options being added in the near future,” they said. We’ll be sure to bring that up as soon as there is news.”

Screenshiot of a reddit post on the CoD Mobile subreddit
Screenshot via Reddit
The devs confirmed they’re aware of the requests in their community update.

Seeing as the devs are aware of the calls, and are considering changes, we could see Prestige added at some point, as well as a change to the level cap.

It’s all about balance, though, and the devs will need time to make sure potential changes are right for the game.

Call of Duty

FFAR secretly buffed in Warzone with attachments adding even more power

Published: 13/Feb/2021 11:46

by Joe Craven
Warzone logo next to FFAR
Activision

NICKMERCS Warzone

Warzone content creator and Twitch veteran Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed that the FFAR assault rifle received a “secret buff” in a recent patch for the battle royale. 

The FFAR, following Black Ops Cold War’s merger with Warzone, has proven itself to be a viable weapon at most levels of the game. While there’s still some unruly recoil to deal with, players have recognized that, if it can be controlled, the weapon’s fast fire rate can tear through opponent’s armor.

However, NICKMERCS has now claimed that it received a covert buff in a recent Warzone patch, pushing it from a strong AR option to one of the best weapons in the game. It’s already one of the most popular Warzone weapons, but this could take it to the next level.

FFAR 1 loadout
Treyarch
The Black Ops Cold War FFAR joined Warzone during the games’ merger, back in December.

In his February 12 YouTube video, the FaZe Clan creator explained that certain attachments for the FFAR have been massively buffed, specifically highlighting the Ranger Barrel.

“In a recent update, Activision, Raven, whoever, they went in there and secretly made some adjustments,” he said. “Now I personally use the Ranger Barrel on the FFAR. Now Raven went in, the adjusted it and made it twice the bullet velocity, without anybody knowing.”

Alongside the Ranger Barrel, the stats provided by Kolcheff also suggest the Task Force Barrel received a similar secret buff. Bullet velocity refers to how fast bullets travel after being shot. The higher the bullet velocity, the faster the bullets travel to their target, and the faster you can do damage.

It has been largely unimportant in past CoD titles but Black Ops Cold War’s Gunsmith has seen it become another factor in choosing which attachments to use to best strengthen your weapon.

“Even before this update the FFAR was one of the best guns in the game,” he continued. “But listen, after this update they really did tune it up, gave it kind of a buff.”

Activision have, in the past, received criticism from the community for implementing secret changes to their games. It seems that players prefer to be fully aware of what changes are occurring in their favorite titles.

Off the back of this, though, jump in and throw the Ranger Barrel on the FFAR, and see what you think.