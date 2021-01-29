Best FR.556 loadout for Call of Duty: Mobile

CoD Mobile fans can finally use the Famas – FR.556 – in Season 1, New Order. So, here are some early class setups that should have you dominating games.

With it’s first update of 2021, Call of Duty Mobile has reset the counter on the seasons – opting against going into Season 14, but instead, going back to Season 1 and giving it the name New Order.

The new season has added a new map in the form of Reclaim, a new battle royale mode called Blitz, as well as two iconic CoD weapons – the SKS and the FR .556, otherwise known as the FAMAS.

It’s early days, but players have already been getting to grips with the latter to see where it fits into in terms of the meta. And as a result, there have already been a few nice loadouts being put to the test.

Best overall FAMAS loadout in CoD Mobile

As anyone who has used a FAMAS in a Call of Duty before will know, it is a bit of a do it all weapon. It can be decent at long to medium range and is absolutely deadly at close range too.

It’s the same story in CoD Mobile, as the FR.556 has become of the game’s best weapons – especially if you’re someone who likes to post up at a spot and just feed on enemies.

If you do, then you’ll want to get the gun leveled up enough so that you can use attachments like the Monolithic Suppressor, Granulated Grip Tape, and: Strike Foregrip. These will all play a key part in what is looking like a top-notch loadout.

Muzzle: OWC Light Suppressor

Laser: OWC Laser – Tactical

Underbarrel: Strike Foregrip

Ammunition: Extended Mag A

Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

Ferg’s FR.556 CoD Mobile loadout

Popular CoD Mobile YouTuber Ferg has also got a setup of his own, that he’s already used to great success in getting a Nuke on Nuketown.

It’s got a few tweaks to the setup above, and is perfect if you want to use one spot on the map or run around and be a nuisance.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: OWC Ranger

Laser: OWC Laser – Tactical

Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

Stock: RTC Steady Stock

To round out any class, you’ll need some grenades and perks. As ever, you can’t really go wrong with using Lightweight, Toughness, and Dead Silence as perks.

As for equipment and grenades, again, the Frag Grenade is a solid choice, and you can take either the Flashbang or Concussion as your tactical. You should rack up kills if you get everything working in tandem.