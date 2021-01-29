Logo
Call of Duty

Best FR.556 loadout for Call of Duty: Mobile

Published: 29/Jan/2021 12:52

by Connor Bennett
Blue FR.556 skin CoD Mobile
Activision

Share

Call of Duty Mobile

CoD Mobile fans can finally use the Famas – FR.556 – in Season 1, New Order. So, here are some early class setups that should have you dominating games. 

With it’s first update of 2021, Call of Duty Mobile has reset the counter on the seasons – opting against going into Season 14, but instead, going back to Season 1 and giving it the name New Order. 

The new season has added a new map in the form of Reclaim, a new battle royale mode called Blitz, as well as two iconic CoD weapons – the SKS and the FR .556, otherwise known as the FAMAS. 

It’s early days, but players have already been getting to grips with the latter to see where it fits into in terms of the meta. And as a result, there have already been a few nice loadouts being put to the test. 

Cod mobile fr.556 screenshot
Activision
The FR.556/Famas is available through the battle pass.

Best overall FAMAS loadout in CoD Mobile

As anyone who has used a FAMAS in a Call of Duty before will know, it is a bit of a do it all weapon. It can be decent at long to medium range and is absolutely deadly at close range too. 

It’s the same story in CoD Mobile, as the FR.556 has become of the game’s best weapons – especially if you’re someone who likes to post up at a spot and just feed on enemies. 

If you do, then you’ll want to get the gun leveled up enough so that you can use attachments like the Monolithic Suppressor, Granulated Grip Tape, and: Strike Foregrip. These will all play a key part in what is looking like a top-notch loadout. 

  • Muzzle: OWC Light Suppressor
  • Laser: OWC Laser – Tactical
  • Underbarrel: Strike Foregrip
  • Ammunition: Extended Mag A
  • Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

Ferg’s FR.556 CoD Mobile loadout

Popular CoD Mobile YouTuber Ferg has also got a setup of his own, that he’s already used to great success in getting a Nuke on Nuketown.

It’s got a few tweaks to the setup above, and is perfect if you want to use one spot on the map or run around and be a nuisance. 

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: OWC Ranger
  • Laser: OWC Laser – Tactical
  • Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape
  • Stock: RTC Steady Stock

To round out any class, you’ll need some grenades and perks. As ever, you can’t really go wrong with using Lightweight, Toughness, and Dead Silence as perks. 

As for equipment and grenades, again, the Frag Grenade is a solid choice, and you can take either the Flashbang or Concussion as your tactical. You should rack up kills if you get everything working in tandem.

Call of Duty

CoD Mobile Blitz guide: tips to master the fast-paced battle royale mode

Published: 29/Jan/2021 5:54 Updated: 29/Jan/2021 5:59

by Brad Norton
CoD Mobile gameplay
Activision

Share

Call of Duty Mobile

Introduced in Season 1, Blitz is a fast-paced version of the popular Call of Duty: Mobile battle royale mode and we’ve got some handy tips to keep you on top.

CoD Mobile’s massive Season 1 update brought with it a ton of fresh content. From new weapons to a new map and of course, new modes. Chief among the new additions was Blitz, a frenetic take on the standard battle royale playlist.

Rather than taking your time to loot up, this mode pushes the pace. You’ll need to be ahead of the curve and constantly on the move to secure victories in this playlist.

From the best weapons to the best gameplans, we’ve got a few tips to help as you drop into the brand new CoD Mobile mode.

Optimal weapons for CoD Mobile’s Blitz mode

Choosing the right weapons is absolutely key when it comes to Blitz. Due to the smaller map size, you’ll be squished together with the rest of the lobby much earlier on. As a result, gunfights will be around every corner.

You’re not going to have much time to sit and reload a Light Machine Gun, for instance. Instead, you need to focus on faster guns that can get you in and out of combat. From SMGs to Shotguns, try to grab weapons that excel from a close range.

Your aim will still need to be on point, however. More often than not you’ll be on the move, trying to run and gun while outside. So you don’t want to completely neglect accuracy. 

Movement is everything in Blitz

CoD Mobile gameplay
Activision
From the moment you land, keep your eyes on the minimap.

As you would expect, with a quicker mode comes quick zones. You’ll be in a much smaller section of the BR map, moving from place to place much faster than you normally would.

It’s absolutely crucial that you keep an eye on the minimap. Being on top of the zones and gaining an advantageous position before anyone else could just help secure the win.

Stick to the edges if you can and always try to push into the next circle as soon as it opens up. Those that get left behind will be picked off straight away as they try to enter the new zone towards the end of a rotation.

CoD Mobile gameplay
Activision
You’ll never want to be in one spot for all too long while playing Blitz.

Once you get into a rhythm, you’ll be able to work around the timings of the zones, collect the ideal loot, and essentially control the map.

It can be a lot to get used to all at once, so don’t expect to dominate from your first drop. You’ll need to get used to just how fast paced it really is. But once you get the hang of things, Blitz can be your go-to playlist for BR wins in CoD Mobile.